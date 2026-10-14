Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is among the most anticipated Tamil releases of 2026, with the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 15. Ahead of its release, the film’s reported production budget has become a talking point among fans.

According to a Filmibeat Tamil report published on October 9, 2026, the action comedy has an estimated budget of ₹240 crore to ₹300 crore, including the remuneration of Rajinikanth and other principal cast members.

The report further suggests that the film’s production expenditure, excluding the substantial payments to its stars, has been kept below ₹100 crore. This would place the sequel below the ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore range sometimes associated with large-scale superstar productions.

However, Sun Pictures has not officially confirmed the budget, so these figures should be treated as media-reported estimates rather than verified production accounts.

The sequel reunites Rajinikanth with Nelson following the success of 2023’s Jailer, which reportedly had a budget of around ₹200 crore. The new instalment expands the franchise with a larger ensemble featuring actors from multiple film industries.