Rhiti Tiwari reveals how she encouraged father Manoj Tiwari to marry again when she was a teenager. The Bigg Boss 20 contestant also recalls his reaction and shares details about his second marriage.

Rhiti Tiwari, who was a contestant from Bigg Boss 20, has shared an interesting secret about her father, the actor-politician, Manoj Tiwari, stating that she actually convinced her father to remarry.

Rhiti Tiwari Convinced Manoj Tiwari To Remarry

Recalling the episode, Rhiti stated that though her father did not talk to her regarding his second marriage but she could sense the situation. According to her, he was unable to discuss the issue of remarrying with her.

Commenting on her decision, Rhiti Tiwari stated, “To maine unko bola kyunki ye khud se to nahi kar payenge kabhi.”

According to her, she finally called up her father and made him understand that he must remarry.

Rhiti remembered saying to her father, “Hello Dad, aap shaadi kar lijiye.”

She also revealed that she came to know about the romantic life of her father about six to 12 months before his marriage. Rhiti said that she never hesitated to talk about intimate matters with her father even though he found them difficult.

How Did Manoj Tiwari React?

Rhiti told that Manoj had reacted in a very casual manner regarding her idea. Laughing while talking about the incident, she stated that his reaction was, “Hehe, okay.”

She further added that he accepted and agreed to the matter, telling her, “Thik hai beta, agar tumne bola to done.”

First And Second Marriage Of Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari got married to Rani Tiwari in 1999, and their daughter, Rhiti, was born then. After an 11-year-long marriage, they parted ways by getting divorced in 2012.

Manoj again tied the knot with Surabhi Tiwari in April 2020. They now have two daughters together.

This revelation of Rhiti has sparked interest in her family once again after her appearance on Bigg Boss 20.