Karan Johar praised Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ after its successful weekend. The film hit double digits on Saturday, collecting Rs 11.41 crore, and is doing well in single-screen theatres.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is full of praise for Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’, following its weekend box office collections. In an Instagram story, Karan Johar shared the film’s clip and wrote, “Vvan has HIT the box office and the bulls eye!!! Congratulations and big love and where’s the party guys??” Released in theatres on Friday, ‘The Vvaan’ has made decent progress in its first weekend, hitting double digits on Saturday.

Box Office Performance

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has joined the list of major releases to work big time in the ‘non-national chains’ and ‘single screens’. #TheVvaan takes a big step forward, hitting double digits on Saturday, with the mass pockets and heartland delivering excellent business... Growth on Saturday: 40.52%. This is IMPORTANT... Several *mass entertainers* – #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, #BhoothBangla, #WTTJ, #Dhamaal4,… pic.twitter.com/DCz9vnIrp7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2026 Opening with Rs 8.12 crore on its first day, the film collected Rs 11.41 crore on Saturday, taking the figure to Rs 19.53 crore. It is expected to remain in the same collection range on Sunday, targeting a Rs 33 crore opening weekend.

“#TheVvaan takes a big step forward, hitting double digits on Saturday, with the mass pockets and heartland delivering excellent business... Growth on Saturday: 40.52%. This is IMPORTANT... Several mass entertainers – #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, #BhoothBangla, #WTTJ, #Dhamaal4, #Awarapan2, and #MirzapurTheMovie – have worked big time in the *non-national chains* and *single screens* across Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres in 2026, and #TheVvaan is the latest addition to attract housefull boards,” Taran Adarsh wrote.

About the Film

‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor. The film combines folklore, fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.

‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ was released in theatres on September 25. (ANI)