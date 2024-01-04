Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Koffee With Karan: Did Janhvi Kapoor confess to dating rumours with Shikhar Pahariya? Read on

    Janhvi Kapoor, on Koffee With Karan, addressed dating rumors with Shikhar Pahariya, emphasizing their friendship. She praised Shikhar's unwavering support for her family. The Kapoor sisters discussed their father Boney Kapoor's evolving attitude towards their personal lives

    Koffee With Karan: Did Janhvi Kapoor confess to dating rumours with Shikhar Pahariya? Read on ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    On a recent episode of "Koffee With Karan," Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor graced the Koffee couch, shedding light on their personal lives. The focus was particularly on Janhvi's rumored relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

    Host and filmmaker Karan Johar didn't shy away from addressing the dating rumors, asking Janhvi about her alleged romance with Shikhar Pahariya. He inquired, "You have had an interesting path of love, dating Shikhar, then someone else, and now Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi responded with a touch of humor, stating, "We've heard the song 'Nadaan parinde ghar aaja.' Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot, and I liked it."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Delving deeper into the topic, Janhvi shared that Shikhar has been a constant support for her, Khushi, and their father, Boney Kapoor. She emphasized, "He has been there from the start as a friend, in a very selfless and dignified way. I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being." She clarified that despite the rumors, Shikhar and she are just good friends.

    The conversation shifted towards their father, Boney Kapoor, with Karan Johar questioning how he interacts with their boyfriends. The sisters revealed that their dad has become quite cool over time. When asked if he hangs out with their boyfriends, Janhvi jokingly responded, "Who's boyfriends? He's hanging out with our friends. Now, I feel that he's from a generation that's not born yet because I'm not prepared with how woke he is."

    In a quick segment, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial list. She enthusiastically shared, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhuuu (referring to Shikhar Pahariya)," and clarified, "Just because we are really good friends," leaving everyone amused.

    ALSO READ: Ira Khan- Nupur Shikhare wedding: Here's why the bride asked groom to take a shower

    Addressing the rumors about Janhvi dating polo player Shikhar Pahariya, speculations began when the duo was spotted visiting the Tirumala temple last year during Onam festivities. Recently, they were allegedly on a New Year vacation with the Kapoor family, further fueling the relationship rumors.

    On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has been actively involved in various projects, including movies like "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," "Roohi," "Mili," and "Bawaal" since her debut in "Dhadak." In 2024, she is set to make her Telugu language debut with "Devara," co-starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Saif Ali Khan.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Dulhania 3': Janhvi kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan RKK

    'Dulhania 3': Janhvi kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan

    Who did Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy find funniest while filming the movie? Read ATG

    Who did Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy find funniest while filming the movie? Read

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Drone Pratap hospitalised, fans express concern

    BREAKING: Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Drone Prathap hospitalised, fans express concern

    Dunki song 'Chal Ve Watna' OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu steal hearts in emotional rollercoaster [Video] ATG

    Dunki song 'Chal Ve Watna' OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu steal hearts in emotional rollercoaster [Video]

    Explained: Why is 22 January, time 12:20 p.m. chosen for Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony? RKK

    Explained: Why is 22 January, time 12:20 p.m. chosen for Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP rkn

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP

    cricket Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wrapping up a glorious T20 chapter osf

    Australia's Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wraps up glorious T20 chapter

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH) snt

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH)

    Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam or Kodimaram in Indian temples anr

    Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam in Indian temples

    Ram Mandir inauguration Planning a trip to Ayodhya THIS app will help you find affordable stay gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Planning a trip to Ayodhya? THIS app will help you find affordable stay

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon