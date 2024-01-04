Koffee With Karan: Did Janhvi Kapoor confess to dating rumours with Shikhar Pahariya? Read on

Janhvi Kapoor, on Koffee With Karan, addressed dating rumors with Shikhar Pahariya, emphasizing their friendship. She praised Shikhar's unwavering support for her family. The Kapoor sisters discussed their father Boney Kapoor's evolving attitude towards their personal lives

On a recent episode of "Koffee With Karan," Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor graced the Koffee couch, shedding light on their personal lives. The focus was particularly on Janhvi's rumored relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

Host and filmmaker Karan Johar didn't shy away from addressing the dating rumors, asking Janhvi about her alleged romance with Shikhar Pahariya. He inquired, "You have had an interesting path of love, dating Shikhar, then someone else, and now Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi responded with a touch of humor, stating, "We've heard the song 'Nadaan parinde ghar aaja.' Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot, and I liked it."

Delving deeper into the topic, Janhvi shared that Shikhar has been a constant support for her, Khushi, and their father, Boney Kapoor. She emphasized, "He has been there from the start as a friend, in a very selfless and dignified way. I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being." She clarified that despite the rumors, Shikhar and she are just good friends.

The conversation shifted towards their father, Boney Kapoor, with Karan Johar questioning how he interacts with their boyfriends. The sisters revealed that their dad has become quite cool over time. When asked if he hangs out with their boyfriends, Janhvi jokingly responded, "Who's boyfriends? He's hanging out with our friends. Now, I feel that he's from a generation that's not born yet because I'm not prepared with how woke he is."

In a quick segment, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial list. She enthusiastically shared, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhuuu (referring to Shikhar Pahariya)," and clarified, "Just because we are really good friends," leaving everyone amused.

Addressing the rumors about Janhvi dating polo player Shikhar Pahariya, speculations began when the duo was spotted visiting the Tirumala temple last year during Onam festivities. Recently, they were allegedly on a New Year vacation with the Kapoor family, further fueling the relationship rumors.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has been actively involved in various projects, including movies like "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," "Roohi," "Mili," and "Bawaal" since her debut in "Dhadak." In 2024, she is set to make her Telugu language debut with "Devara," co-starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Saif Ali Khan.