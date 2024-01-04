Ira Khan- Nupur Shikhare wedding: Here's why the bride asked groom to take a shower

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, married fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in a unique ceremony. Nupur's unconventional wedding attire, shorts and a vest, sparked social media chatter. Ira playfully addressed it in a video, and after a jog to the venue, Nupur switched to a traditional sherwani

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot with her boyfriend and fitness trainer, Nupur Shikhare, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding, which took place on Wednesday night, captured the attention of many, but it was Nupur's unconventional wedding attire that became the talk of social media.

As the couple signed their marriage certificate on stage, Nupur was seen sporting a pair of shorts and a black vest, a choice that sparked discussions online. In a lighthearted response to the chatter, Ira addressed the guests in a video shared on Instagram. She sought permission to excuse Nupur briefly, humorously explaining that he needed to take a shower and dress up for the ongoing ceremony.

Adding an amusing twist to the wedding festivities, Nupur, instead of opting for the traditional baraat, chose to jog from his house to the wedding venue, covering a distance of 8 kilometers. After this energetic start to the celebration, he joined his family to dance in the baraat.

Following the shower, Nupur embraced a more traditional look, donning a sherwani. The couple, along with the Khan family, posed for the media outside the wedding venue, showcasing a blend of unconventional and traditional elements in their celebration.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in Italy in September of the previous year, followed by an intimate engagement party two months later. The celebration included close family and friends, including Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, as well as actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir Khan, expressing his excitement about Ira's wedding, shared details. He revealed that the wedding date was January 3 and praised Nupur, affectionately nicknamed Popoye, for being a supportive partner during Ira's battle with depression. Aamir expressed happiness over their strong connection and caring relationship.

Sources have disclosed that Aamir and the Khan family have planned two star-studded ceremonies, one in Udaipur and another in Delhi. The events are expected to be attended by some of the biggest stars in the industry, adding an extra layer of glamour to the joyous occasion.