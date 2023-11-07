Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan finally gets candid about Orhan Awatramani in the popular chat show

    Sara Ali Khan opened up about who Orry is. Orhan Awatramani, also fondly known as Orry, has been spotted at every Bollywood party this year. Orry has always sparked the curiosity of netizens and fans who keep witnessing him with many star kids at various events. Sara Ali Khan finally opened up on Orry at the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8 with host Karan Johar.

    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    Who is Orry? Everyone on the internet has been asking this question for months now. Orry, formally known as Orhan Awatramani, is everywhere. And we mean every single Bollywood spot. From the birthday bash of Shah Rukh Khan to the Diwali party of ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Orry treats the internet with inside photos and videos from big-star-studded celebrity events in B-town. But no one truly knows who he is and what does he do. But Sara Ali Khan has finally shared details about it.

    Fans would know that Orry is clicked and spotted with Sara Ali Khan. They hang out at dinner parties and even take trips together. In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar will ask Sara and Ananya Panday about Orry. Karan Johar asked, "Who is Orry? The world wants to know?."

    Sara said, "He is a man of many things. He is a funny person." Ananya Panday added, "I think he is going by - Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself." For those unaware, Orry is close friends with Sara, Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. Apart from speaking about Orry, Sara and Ananya will be seen addressing dating rumours. These include Shubman Gill and Aditya Roy Kapur.

    Meanwhile, this time on the couch will be some of the top talent from Indian Film Industry – Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, to name a few, leaving us wanting for more. Bigger and better, season 8 introduces some new unseen, unheard segments as the producer, director, actor and show host Karan Johar is ready for raw and candid conversations. From the iconic rapid-fire segment to new additions like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz & tell and Ask Me Anything with Karan, this season will bring you close to your favourite stars.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 2:25 PM IST
