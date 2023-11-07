Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan opens up on wearing budget-friendly dresses over designer clothes

Sara Ali Khan's candid "Koffee with Karan" appearance in Season 8 reveals her unapologetic stance on wearing budget-friendly outfits over designer clothing, highlighting her confidence and authenticity. The season offers unfiltered conversations with top Indian film industry talent

Karan Johar's iconic talk show, "Koffee With Karan," is back for its 8th season, featuring an exciting lineup of guests from the Indian film industry. The latest episode showcased Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, where Sara shared her unapologetic views on fashion choices, particularly her preference for budget-friendly outfits over designer wear.

Sara Ali Khan's Fashion Philosophy

During her appearance on the show, Sara Ali Khan made a bold statement about her fashion choices. She revealed that she doesn't believe in wearing designer clothes, despite having designer bags and shoes at her disposal. Sara's confidence in carrying off high-street brands like Zara is a testament to her down-to-earth approach to fashion.

Sara emphasized that her choice of clothing is not an attempt to seem relatable to the audience. She does it because she genuinely feels comfortable and stylish in more accessible clothing. While she acknowledges her status as an actor with a substantial Instagram following, she also highlighted the importance of managing public perceptions in the entertainment industry.

Balancing Public Image

Sara Ali Khan is well aware of the significance of public image and how it can impact her career. She recognizes that perceptions are key in the industry and believes that she shouldn't come across as lazy or unkempt. However, she remains unapologetic about not conforming to certain stereotypes. Sara mentioned that she doesn't see the need to have a professional blowout just to go to the airport, a practice she finds unnecessary and, frankly, a bit ridiculous.

Koffee With Karan Season 8

The 8th season of "Koffee With Karan" is already brewing on Disney+ Hotstar, promising viewers candid and unfiltered conversations with some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. The guest list includes luminaries like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and many more. This season introduces new and exciting segments, such as the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz and tell, and Ask me Anything with Karan, in addition to the iconic rapid-fire round.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston 'suffering most' with FRIENDS co-star Matthew Perry's death; Here's what we know