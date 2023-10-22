Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to divulge their wedding video? Know details

Latest reports claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will unveil their wedding video for the first time to fans and audiences with their joint appearance on the popular chat show of the bonafide filmmaker Karan Johar.

If recent reports are correct, Karan Johar has finally managed to do the impossible by bringing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on his famous Koffee Couch in Koffee With Karan 8. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will reportedly open the latest season of the popular and iconic chat show hosted by Karan Johar. It will not only be their first-ever joint appearance on the show. But, a special surprise for audiences and fans is that they will also reportedly finally show their wedding video to the world.

A report by a leading Indian entertainment portal claims that Deepika and Ranveer will be playing their wedding video on the show for the first time ever. The report also claims that they will be spilling the secrets of their courtship period and reveal how and when they fell in love with each other.

Earlier, reports in media portals had clearly stated and reported that the episode has already been shot and is ready to roll out on Thursday, October 26. The reports claimed that onlookers on the set during the shoot of the opening episode revealed that Deepika and Ranveer got frank about their relationship and had a heartfelt conversation with Karan Johar.

While we eagerly wait for the episode to drop, News18 Showsha has learnt that Kartik Aaryan, the team of The Archies and many more will also come on the show. Speaking about Kartik, a source told us that Karan has extended an invitation to Kartik. The source shared, "There is still no clarity as to with whom Kartik will come with. He will make an appearance on the Koffee couch for the second time. The duo has decided on sorting out their differences. The episode might also see them addressing the many reports of their alleged tiff."

