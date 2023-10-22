Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to divulge their wedding video? Know details

    Latest reports claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will unveil their wedding video for the first time to fans and audiences with their joint appearance on the popular chat show of the bonafide filmmaker Karan Johar.

    Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to divulge their wedding video? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    If recent reports are correct, Karan Johar has finally managed to do the impossible by bringing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on his famous Koffee Couch in Koffee With Karan 8. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will reportedly open the latest season of the popular and iconic chat show hosted by Karan Johar. It will not only be their first-ever joint appearance on the show. But, a special surprise for audiences and fans is that they will also reportedly finally show their wedding video to the world.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    A report by a leading Indian entertainment portal claims that Deepika and Ranveer will be playing their wedding video on the show for the first time ever. The report also claims that they will be spilling the secrets of their courtship period and reveal how and when they fell in love with each other.

    Earlier, reports in media portals had clearly stated and reported that the episode has already been shot and is ready to roll out on Thursday, October 26. The reports claimed that onlookers on the set during the shoot of the opening episode revealed that Deepika and Ranveer got frank about their relationship and had a heartfelt conversation with Karan Johar.

    While we eagerly wait for the episode to drop, News18 Showsha has learnt that Kartik Aaryan, the team of The Archies and many more will also come on the show. Speaking about Kartik, a source told us that Karan has extended an invitation to Kartik. The source shared, "There is still no clarity as to with whom Kartik will come with. He will make an appearance on the Koffee couch for the second time. The duo has decided on sorting out their differences. The episode might also see them addressing the many reports of their alleged tiff."

    ALSO READ: The Intouchables: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga to team up for hindi remake of French masterpiece

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    Navratri 2023 Day 8: Details on Ma Mahagauri and Puja Significance ATG EAI

    Navratri 2023 Day 8: Details on Ma Mahagauri and Puja Significance

    Bigg Boss Kannada: Brindavan serial stars ignite house with lively music, heartfelt conversation ATG

    Bigg Boss Kannada: Brindavan serial stars ignite house with lively music, heartfelt conversation

    Pooja Hegde aces style game on Tennis court in ravishing green ensemble [Picture] ATG

    Pooja Hegde aces style game on Tennis court in ravishing green ensemble [Picture]

    MasterChef India: Top 12 contestants who earned apron of their names; list inside SHG

    MasterChef India: Top 12 contestants who earned apron of their names; list inside

    Recent Stories

    Amit Shah's 59th birthday: PM Modi sends birthday wishes, calls him an 'outstanding administrator' AJR

    Amit Shah's 59th birthday: PM Modi sends birthday wishes, calls him an 'outstanding administrator'

    WATCH Father breaks stereotypes with joyful 'Baraat' for daughter after her divorce; internet lauds him snt

    WATCH: Father breaks stereotypes with joyful 'Baraat' for daughter after her divorce; internet lauds him

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH) AJR

    India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH)

    Acharya's Eye Clinic is now open in Bengaluru

    Acharya's Eye Clinic is now open in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon