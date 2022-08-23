Kaira Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to announce wedding by end of this year? Shahid Kapoor drops major hint

Actor Shahid Kapoor may have dropped a major hint about his 'Kabir Singh' co-star Kiara Advan and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding plans. In the latest episode teaser of 'Koffee With Karan', Shahid speaks of one 'big announcement' that might be announced by the end of this year.

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been taking the internet by storm these days. The rumoured couple are everywhere on the net, and it is obviously for their alleged relationship that they are making headlines every single day.

Rumours about their marriage started brewing when Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with actor Vicky Kaushal. During the show, Sidharth was asked by Karan about his rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani multiple times, including his marriage plans. But Sidharth somehow managed to dodge a questions.

However, looks like the couple may soon be tying the knot by the end of this year. A major hint regarding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding was dropped by the latter’s ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor have taken the seats on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ couch for the next episode. The episode will be aired on Thursday on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A teaser of the upcoming show was shared by Karan on his Instagram.

In the promo teaser of the episode featuring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, Karan asks Kiara about her relationship status with Sidharth Malhotra. While answering to it as she blushes, Kiara says that the two are a lot ore than close friends. She adds on to say that neither is she accepting her relationship nor denying it.

While Kiara Advani may have chosen not to spill any more beans over her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, it was Shahid Kapoor who dropped major hints about their marriage. “Be ready for a big announcement sometime around the end of this year and it is not a movie,” says Shahid while hinting about a possible announcement that the couple may make regarding their marriage.

Apart from Kaira Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s rumoured relationship, Karan Johar asked a few juicy questions to Shahid Kapoor also. When Karan asked him “Shahid’s sexiest feature is”, Shahid, being his quirky best, said, “Not visible to camera right now”. Another question that Karan asked him was about what he misses about being single, to which he said, “Apart from the women?”

Watch the episode teaser here: