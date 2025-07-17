Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been sentenced to one year in jail by a Bengaluru court for gold smuggling. She was caught smuggling gold from Dubai in March of this year

Ranya Rao Sentenced to One Year in Jail

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has received a major shock in a gold smuggling case. A Bengaluru court sentenced her to one year in jail. Ranya Rao was caught in March in an illegal gold smuggling case. She was sentenced for illegally bringing gold worth Rs. 12.56 crore into the country. She was sentenced under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act in this case.

Smuggling of Gold Worth 12.56 Crores

In March, Ranya Rao was arrested by officials at Kempegowda International Airport while traveling from Dubai to Bengaluru. 14.2 kg of gold was seized from her. Officials estimated the market value of this gold to be Rs. 12.56 crore.

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) investigated and confirmed her role in gold smuggling. Her real name is Harshavardhini Ranya, and she is known as Ranya Rao in films.

The court granted her bail as the authorities failed to file the charge sheet on time. However, she is still in custody as strict restrictions continue under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act.

ED Attaches Assets

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 34.12 crore belonging to Ranya Rao. This includes a residence in Victoria Layout, Bengaluru, a plot in Arkavathi Layout, industrial land in Tumakuru, and agricultural land in Anekal Taluk.

ED officials stated that these assets were purchased with the proceeds from gold smuggling. The investigation related to the case is still ongoing.