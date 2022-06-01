KK refused to sing at weddings even if he was 'offered to pay one crore' (Read on)

KK, aka Krishnakumar Kunnath, died on Tuesday, May 31. He previously stated that he would never perform at a wedding. Here's what the singer had to say about it

Late musician KK, known for songs like Yaaron and Pal, allegedly stated that he would refuse to sing at weddings even if he was paid Rs 1 lakh. On Tuesday evening, May 31 the singer fell during a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was airlifted to the CMRI hospital in South Kolkata, where he was pronounced dead. He was 53 years old at the time.



Krishnakumar Kunnath, commonly known as KK, was questioned in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2008 if he had ever turned down any invitations to sing. Also Read: KK’s family, education, net worth and more

Image: KK/Instagram

According to the singer, "Yes, indeed. Even if I'm paid a crore to sing at weddings, I'm not going to do it." KK had remarked when questioned about acting, "Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please I'm not good at acting for peanuts. Years ago, I was offered a film but politely declined." Also Read: R.I.P KK: 15 most popular songs of the musical genius

Image: KK/Instagram

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, news agency PTI cited officials. "It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital told PTI.

Image: KK/Instagram