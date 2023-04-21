Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 reasons why you should not watch Salman Khan's latest EID film

After a long gap of three years, Salman Khan made a smashing comeback on screens with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but the movie fell flat in many aspects. Know more.

After a long wait, the much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in theatres today. His dialogue, Mera koi naam nahi par log pyaar se Bhai Jaan bulate hai, is so iconic, and his aura with 'Bring it on' only amplifies his larger-than-life on-screen persona. But even after his nuanced performance, the film failed to create magic on screens. Salman Khan fandom, who waited to witness his comeback on screens after three years, have got disappointed with this film.

While the film is generating its fair share of mixed reviews, Before you decide to watch the film in theatres, here are seven reasons why you should not waste money on a Salman Khan starrer film.

1. The film has no proper storyline and base:

The film has no proper storyline or base. It is a half-baked story with many weak points and loopholes. A fan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "One word: Headache. Director doesn't work on the story. It has poor dialogues, cheap comedy, unnecessary action sequences, unbearable songs, and too long, the second half is too slow and unbearable. This Eid disappointment wali."

2. The story is not interconnected and is so much weakly built:

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan has given his honest review on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on his official Twitter handle. Uploading a short one-minute video, he said, "Mein dekh raha hu Juhu PVR me ye film. Interval hua hai. Bahar aaya hu. Interval tak ye film kitni kharab hai, mein bata nahi sakta. Ye film meri aadhi jaan nikal chuki hai. Mujhe samajh ni aa raha andar second half dekhne jaau toh kaise. Par mein andar jaaunga and second half bhi dekhunga bhale hi mein zinda bachu ya na bachu."

3. The film has no surprise element or wow factor that Salman Khan is known and loved for:

A fan taking to his Twitter handle has written, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan: Pura theatre khali pada hai, kutta bhi puchne nhi aaya. Worst movie ever with cringe dialogues, and Bhaigod is back in Marigold's era. Unbearable and pathetic, to say the least."

4. No good cinematography and bad VFX:

While the film does not have good cinematography and sub-par visual effects, a hurt Salman Khan fan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview: One Word Review Ultra Disaster Rating: #SalmanKhan is back with his cringe Avatar. Emotions scene looks like the comedy scene biggest in the history of Indian cinema."

5. Other actors in the film did not do justice to their roles:

While Shehnaaz Gill shined with her debut performance in her first-ever Hindi film, the same cannot get said about other stars who played Salman's brothers. A fan took to his Twitter and shared, "@KomalNahta's Honest Review On the whole, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a weak film with very ordinary merits. Its disjointed script is weakest point. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview."

6. Farhad Samji's lazy direction and zero work on the script is visible:

Another fan took to his Twitter and wrote, "Another Review of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is out. People are highly disappointed with the role of #SalmanKhan. Even Salman’s core fandom of Autowallas and Rikshawallas did not understand the movie. The public has completely rejected Salman."

7. Bad usage of graphics and VFX effects in action sequences of the film:

A fan who felt disappointed with the film took to his Twitter handle and added, "As a salmaniac, I am very disappointed to #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan. I do not want to say. But, this is one of the worst movie of #SalmanKhan career. Slow story, Poor direction, cringe dialogue, total waste of money. Salman Khan performance."

