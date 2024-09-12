Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction

Kishkkindha Kandam Twitter Review: Asif Ali stars in Dinjith Ayyathan's Malayalam psychological thriller Kishkkindha Kandam. This film is Dinjith's second directorial work after Kakshi Amminipilla. Bahul Ramesh wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogues, while Joby George produced the film under Goodwill Entertainments.

Dinjith Ayyathan directed the Malayalam psychological thriller Kishkkindha Kandam, which stars Asif Ali in the major role. This is Dinjith's second directorial endeavour after Kakshi Amminipilla. Bahul Ramesh wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogue, while Joby George produced the film under the company Goodwill Entertainments. The film opens in theatres on September 12, 2024.



Unusual events occur in a monkey-populated community, prompting a newlywed couple and forest officials to explore and determine the source of these inexplicable disruptions.

Kishkkindha Kandam's Cast and Crew

The film stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the key roles, with a superb supporting cast that includes Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Vaishnavi Raj, Major Ravi, Nizhalkal Ravi, Shebin Benson, Kottayam Ramesh, Bilas Chandrahasan, Master Aarav, and Jibin Gopinath. Dinjith Ayyathan directed the film, which Joby George Thadathil produced under the company Goodwill Entertainments. Bahul Ramesh was in charge of the story, screenplay, dialogue, and photography, with Sooraj E.S. handling the editing.



Mujeeb Majeed wrote the song, and Goodwill Entertainments also handled the distribution. Kaka Stories was credited with the project design, while Vishnu Sujathan was in charge of the sound mix. Balu Thankachan mixed the trailer at 20db Black in Chennai, while Renju Raj Mathew handled the audiography. Bobby Sathyaseelan was the main associate director, while Sajeesh Thamarassery worked as the art director.

Sameera Saneesh created the costumes, Rasheed Ahammed did the makeup, and Rajesh Menon served as the production controller. Srik Varier (POETIC) was the colourist, Pictorial FX did the VFX, and Ads Of Ads designed it. Goodwill Entertainments published the song, while Avenirtek Digital Private Limited served as its digital partner.



The release of "Kishkkindha Kandam" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this psychological thriller flick.

