Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction

    Kishkkindha Kandam Twitter Review: Asif Ali stars in Dinjith Ayyathan's Malayalam psychological thriller Kishkkindha Kandam. This film is Dinjith's second directorial work after Kakshi Amminipilla. Bahul Ramesh wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogues, while Joby George produced the film under Goodwill Entertainments.

    Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP? Read audiences reaction RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 10:46 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Dinjith Ayyathan directed the Malayalam psychological thriller Kishkkindha Kandam, which stars Asif Ali in the major role. This is Dinjith's second directorial endeavour after Kakshi Amminipilla. Bahul Ramesh wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogue, while Joby George produced the film under the company Goodwill Entertainments. The film opens in theatres on September 12, 2024.

    Unusual events occur in a monkey-populated community, prompting a newlywed couple and forest officials to explore and determine the source of these inexplicable disruptions.

    Also Read: BTS earns spot on Billboard’s 'Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century' list



    Kishkkindha Kandam's Cast and Crew
    The film stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the key roles, with a superb supporting cast that includes Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Vaishnavi Raj, Major Ravi, Nizhalkal Ravi, Shebin Benson, Kottayam Ramesh, Bilas Chandrahasan, Master Aarav, and Jibin Gopinath. Dinjith Ayyathan directed the film, which Joby George Thadathil produced under the company Goodwill Entertainments. Bahul Ramesh was in charge of the story, screenplay, dialogue, and photography, with Sooraj E.S. handling the editing.

    Mujeeb Majeed wrote the song, and Goodwill Entertainments also handled the distribution. Kaka Stories was credited with the project design, while Vishnu Sujathan was in charge of the sound mix. Balu Thankachan mixed the trailer at 20db Black in Chennai, while Renju Raj Mathew handled the audiography. Bobby Sathyaseelan was the main associate director, while Sajeesh Thamarassery worked as the art director.

    Sameera Saneesh created the costumes, Rasheed Ahammed did the makeup, and Rajesh Menon served as the production controller. Srik Varier (POETIC) was the colourist, Pictorial FX did the VFX, and Ads Of Ads designed it. Goodwill Entertainments published the song, while Avenirtek Digital Private Limited served as its digital partner.

    The release of "Kishkkindha Kandam" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this psychological thriller flick.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests RBA

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests

    MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish win big! See full list of winners RKK

    MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish win big! See full list of winners

    'The Kapil Sharma Show' new season: Sunil Grover hints at exciting changes and date reveal, Read more NTI

    'The Kapil Sharma Show' new season: Sunil Grover hints at exciting changes and date reveal, Read more

    Comedian Vir Das to host Emmy Awards 2024! Becomes first Indian to do so; read on RKK

    Comedian Vir Das to host Emmy Awards 2024! Becomes first Indian to do so; read on

    Malaika Arora father news: Actress issues statement, says 'Family in deep shock..' RKK

    Malaika Arora father news: Actress issues statement, says 'Family in deep shock..'

    Recent Stories

    Delhi weather: National capital expected to receive more rain after morning showers; orange alert issued gcw

    Delhi weather: National capital expected to receive more rain after morning showers; orange alert issued

    football FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH) scr

    FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH)

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests RBA

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests

    Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH) shk

    Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH)

    MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish win big! See full list of winners RKK

    MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish win big! See full list of winners

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon