BTS earns spot on Billboard’s 'Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century' list

Bangtan Boys aka BTS has landed the 19th spot on the US Billboard’s latest list of the “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century." The music magazine stated, “BTS crashed through every door of what it takes to be a successful pop act and expanded that with a scope never quite seen before. The group has broken through ceilings for boy bands, K-pop, and South Korean artists in general, all while creating a meaningful community that is continually inspired by BTS’ message of positivity, love, and connection.'

The magazine also added that the BTS members have successfully amassed Beatles-sized popularity and fame and have become a "new blueprint" for everything pop. In the United States alone, the K-pop band boasts six Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles and six Billboard 200 No. 1 albums. It also emphasized the band's unique relationship with fans, or ARMYs, and how their ability to connect and integrate has helped them stand out as pop stars.

The X (formerly Twitter) account of BTS Charts & Awards tweeted, "Billboard has named @BTS_twt as the 19th 'Greatest Pop Star' of the 21st Century. No K-pop group — or group in general — has been able to accomplish what Bangtan has this century. From creating a global community to expanding K-pop well outside of its genre and delivering seven successful pop star solo acts, #BTS truly paved the way."

The fans are extremely happy for the pop group. one user wrote, "Well deserved! BTS not only redefined K-pop but also shattered global barriers. Their influence goes beyond music, creating a movement that unites fans across the world. Legends in every sense!"

