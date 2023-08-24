Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    King Of Kotha LEAKED: Dulquer Salmaan’s action-thriller OUT on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other Torrent sites

    The King of Kotha has been leaked online for free download. On the first day of the film's release, Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated action thriller was leaked online for free in HD quality.

    The film King of Kotha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, was released today, August 24, Thursday. King of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, has received favourable reviews from reviewers and spectators alike. Mammooty Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, and Aishwarya Lekshmi also appear in the film. Fans of Dulquer Salmaan watched the first day-first screening and celebrated the film on a huge scale since they admired the actor's gangster persona. During this Onam season, Dulquer Salmaan's "King of Kotha" will compete alongside "RDX," fronted by Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, and Neeraj Madhav, as well as Nivin Pauly's "Ramachandra Boss & Co" at the Kerala box office.

    Unfortunately for the producers, King of Kotha has been released online in HD on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz. The first-day leak of King of Kotha will undoubtedly ruin the box office industry.

    Also Read: King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? 



    The film King of Kotha is about a criminal named Kannan who lords over the crime-ridden town of Kotha. Following his humiliation at the hands of Kannan and his men, policeman Shahul Haasan arranges the return of a former criminal named Kotha Rajendran aka "Raju" (Dulquer Salmaan), resulting in a dramatic turn of events.

    The film King of Kotha has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other pirate websites like as movierulz. Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak the latest releases. This is not, however, the first time a film has been leaked on the first day of its release. Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke are a few examples. Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan were earlier this year released online.

    Also Read: Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer? 

    Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past. However, it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are barred, they create a new domain and distribute pirated copies of the films. In the event of major theatrical releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before they are scheduled to be released.

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

