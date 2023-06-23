Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series? Read THIS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Crime Files: Malayalam web series has finally announced its release date. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in six languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi respectively. The series also features Devaki Rajendran, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju, Zhinz Shan, and Rooth in pivotal roles. 
     

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    Disney Plus + Hotstar confirmed the release date on their Instagram account, writing in the caption, “Sub-Inspector Manoj is on the chase! Six dedicated cops, one fake address, and a murder at a suburban lodge. Stay tuned for updates! Kerala Crime Files- Shiju, Parayil, Veedu, Neenadakara is streaming from 23rd June only on #DisneyPlusHotstar”. The series stars Lal and Anju Varghese in key roles that promise to be an engaging, intriguing experience for the viewer, with an exciting experience due to premiere on June 23.

    Kerala Crime Files is a story of criminal investigation laced with intrigue and mystery that would keep viewers glued to their seats. "Being Disney Plus Hotstar's first original web series in Malayalam, Kerala Crime Files has been made without compromising on production value and quality," stated series producer Rajul Riji. Despite the fact that the plot takes place in Kerala, the production and storyline of Kerala Crime Files are on par with other web series in India."

    Actor Aju Varghese, who would play a police officer, stated that the platform does not concern the actor in him. He also said that the rise of OTT platforms is opening up new opportunities for moviegoers. 

    He also stated, "As an actor, I am not concerned with the platform." My job is to act, which I have done. Only halfway through the series did I realise that this would be a smash hit on an OTT platform. Kerala Crime Files and these individuals provided me with invaluable training."

    Ahammed Khabeer directs Kerala Crime Files. Ashiq Aimar wrote the series, while Jithin Stanislaus did the cinematography.  Devaki Rajendran, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju, Zhinz Shan, and Rooth all have important parts in the series. 

