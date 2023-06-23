Dhoomam Review: Read THIS before buying tickets for Fahadh Faasil-Aparna Balamurali's latest movie

'KGF' and 'Kantara' producer Hombale Films released Fahadh Faasil's latest Malayalam film Dhoomam in theatres today. The movie is released in five languages Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu. The movie also features Roshan Mathew, Achyuth Kumar, Vineeth, Joy Mathew, and Anu Mohan in pivotal roles.

Dhoomam is Hombale Films' debut Malayalam film, following in the footsteps of hits like as KGF and Kantara. Pawan Kumar, the critically acclaimed filmmaker of Lifeu Ishtene, Lucia, and U-Turn, directs this full-length Malayalam feature for the first time. Following the success of Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, Fahadh Faasil's newest effort is Dhoomam. In terms of money, the film has been considered Fahadh's most ambitious project to date. Aparna Balamurali portrays the female protagonist, returning with Fahadh after their highly praised work in Maheshinte Prathikaaram. In significant parts are Roshan Mathew, Achyuth Kumar, Vineeth, Joy Mathew, and Anu Mohan.

The music is by renowned Kannada musician Poornachandra Tejaswi, while the cinematography is by Preeta Jayaraman, who has worked on films such as Kannamoochi Yenada, Abhiyum Naanum, Aakasamantha, and Hey Sinamika. Preeta is the niece of acclaimed filmmaker P.C. Sreeram. Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions handle the film's distribution in Kerala.

Also Read: Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series?

About Dhoomam

Dhoomam is available in various languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The creative producers are Karthik Gowda and Vijay Subramaniam, with Renganaath Ravee handling the sound design. Shibu Sushilan will serve as Executive Producer and Kabir Manav will act as Line Producer. Chetan DSouza directs the action, Joha Kabir is in charge of the fashion style, and Srikanth Pupala is the Chief Associate Director. Josmon George is the Script Advisor, Babin Babu is in Distribution, Obscura Entertainment is in charge of Digital Marketing, and Manju Gopinath is the PRO. Binu Bringforth serves as the Marketing Consultant.

Also Read: Asvins Review: Is Vasanth Ravi's horror film worth watching?



Dhoomam: Read some Twitter reviews

With the long-awaited premiere of "Dhoomam," moviegoers may finally celebrate. Keep an eye out for insightful Twitter reviews as fans express their perspectives on this hilarious movie experience.