Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhoomam Review: Read THIS before buying tickets for Fahadh Faasil-Aparna Balamurali's latest movie

    'KGF' and 'Kantara' producer Hombale Films released Fahadh Faasil's latest Malayalam film Dhoomam in theatres today. The movie is released in five languages Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu. The movie also features Roshan Mathew, Achyuth Kumar, Vineeth, Joy Mathew, and Anu Mohan in pivotal roles.

    Dhoomam Review: Read THIS before buying tickets for Fahadh Faasil-Aparna Balamurali's latest movie RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    Dhoomam is Hombale Films' debut Malayalam film, following in the footsteps of hits like as KGF and Kantara. Pawan Kumar, the critically acclaimed filmmaker of Lifeu Ishtene, Lucia, and U-Turn, directs this full-length Malayalam feature for the first time. Following the success of Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, Fahadh Faasil's newest effort is Dhoomam. In terms of money, the film has been considered Fahadh's most ambitious project to date. Aparna Balamurali portrays the female protagonist, returning with Fahadh after their highly praised work in Maheshinte Prathikaaram. In significant parts are Roshan Mathew, Achyuth Kumar, Vineeth, Joy Mathew, and Anu Mohan.

    The music is by renowned Kannada musician Poornachandra Tejaswi, while the cinematography is by Preeta Jayaraman, who has worked on films such as Kannamoochi Yenada, Abhiyum Naanum, Aakasamantha, and Hey Sinamika. Preeta is the niece of acclaimed filmmaker P.C. Sreeram. Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions handle the film's distribution in Kerala. 

    Also Read: Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series?

    About Dhoomam
    Dhoomam is available in various languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The creative producers are Karthik Gowda and Vijay Subramaniam, with Renganaath Ravee handling the sound design. Shibu Sushilan will serve as Executive Producer and Kabir Manav will act as Line Producer. Chetan DSouza directs the action, Joha Kabir is in charge of the fashion style, and Srikanth Pupala is the Chief Associate Director. Josmon George is the Script Advisor, Babin Babu is in Distribution, Obscura Entertainment is in charge of Digital Marketing, and Manju Gopinath is the PRO. Binu Bringforth serves as the Marketing Consultant.

    Also Read: Asvins Review: Is Vasanth Ravi's horror film worth watching?

    Dhoomam    Read some Twitter reviews 

    With the long-awaited premiere of "Dhoomam," moviegoers may finally celebrate. Keep an eye out for insightful Twitter reviews as fans express their perspectives on this hilarious movie experience.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral reports of former manager duping her of 80 lakhs vma

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral reports of former manager duping her of 80 lakhs

    'Issa Vibe': BTS ARMY angry as Badshah mocked K Pop Septet in his recent song vma

    'Issa Vibe': BTS ARMY angry as Badshah mocked K Pop Septet in his recent song

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Simran Budharup attacks Avinash Sachdev for his infidelity with ex-fiance Palak Purswani vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Simran Budharup attacks Avinash Sachdev for his infidelity with ex-fiance Palak Purswani

    Kerala Crime Files When and where to watch Aju Varghese Lal Malayalam series? Read THIS RBA

    Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series? Read THIS

    Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan turns agriculturist Actress buys farm in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 Crores RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns agriculturist: Actress buys farm in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 Crores

    Recent Stories

    Can diabetic patients eat jackfruit or mangoes? Here's what health expert says anr

    Can diabetic patients eat jackfruit or mangoes? Here's what health expert says

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral reports of former manager duping her of 80 lakhs vma

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral reports of former manager duping her of 80 lakhs

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan evaluates participation in ODI World Cup as government approval remains pending osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan evaluates participation in ODI World Cup as government approval remains pending

    Explained Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

    Explained: Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

    'Issa Vibe': BTS ARMY angry as Badshah mocked K Pop Septet in his recent song vma

    'Issa Vibe': BTS ARMY angry as Badshah mocked K Pop Septet in his recent song

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon