Kim Kardashian's new haircut look erupts meme fest on social media

Kim Kardashian's new hairstyle was sure to make a big splash on the internet because of her stature. People online have been posting their uproarious and comical fan reactions to her new haircut which are hilarious and totally funny as well.

Kim Kardashian is perhaps the most followed celebrity on the planet. So it is no wonder that even a move gains wide attention and creates headlines. The Kardashian and Jenner clan are known for their forward-thinking and voguing sartorial fashion sense. Whatever they wear, however, they do their makeup, becomes the new trend in the industry and for their fans. So imagine Kim getting a new haircut and fans having a gala time with a meme-fest from it. Well, you don't have to wonder anymore because it actually happened.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan's action movie has link with Christopher Nolan; check out details

For those who have followed the Kardashian family's journey over the years, it's become common knowledge that whenever one of the sisters undergoes a significant hair makeover, it quickly becomes the talk of the town. Unlike how Kim usually does things, instead of her grandeur fashion, she opted for a more subtle method this time around to reveal her new haircut, a fresh, chic chin-length straight bob, via a SKIMS video uploaded on the brand's official Instagram account, which intended to introduce a new bra. Surprisingly, the central point of the conversation among fans was not the newly launched push-up bra but rather her revamped hairstyle.

Once the 42-year-old's new haircut made it out into the world, it didn't take long for people to start flocking to X, previously known as Twitter and Instagram, to share their opinions. The funniest take fans had on the new hairdo was comparing it to the famous chocolatier Willy Wonka's hair. A user speculated, "And when she starts running a Chocolate Factory. What then?" Another wondered when the Skims mogul auditioned for Willy Wonka, saying, "I thought timothee chalamet was playing Wonka." Meanwhile, Kardashian is all set to appear in the newest season of American Horror Story, and the cast, the reality star herself, has expressed excitement for this new project.

ALSO READ: Rohit Roy alleges Salman Khan of bodyshaming him, calling him 'fat cow'