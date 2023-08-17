Tiger 3: Salman Khan's action movie has link with Christopher Nolan; check out details

The anticipation for 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif seems to be growing daily. Fans have been ecstatic about Salman's return to his Tiger avatar after a 6-year hiatus, even though the filmmakers have yet to release an official teaser or trailer for the high-octane actioner. No effort is apparently spared by the film's producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma to ensure that audiences receive the blockbuster experience they are hoping for. According to recent sources, Tiger 3 is now connected to Christopher Nolan. Aditya Chopra has enlisted Hollywood action director Mark Scizak because he wants to give fans with YRF-spyverse an unforgettable experience. Notably, Mark and Nolan have collaborated on blockbusters including Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co' teaser OUT: Witness Nivin Pauly as good thief for palace heist

The top actors and actresses from Hollywood are now a part of this movie, therefore they aim to provide fans a pulsing action spectacular. This movie also features Mark Scizak, who has previously collaborated with Christopher Nolan. This movie will be enormous in scope, a source familiar with the project said. Shah Rukh Khan solidified his admission into the spyverse of YRF with Pathaan. Salman Khan made a surprise appearance in the movie, and fans of the pair were ecstatic to see the Karan Arjun team back on the big screen after a long absence. Shah Rukh will also appear in a unique sequence in Tiger 3 following Salman's participation in Pathaan. One of the biggest action sequences in Bollywood history, the spectacular sequence reportedly took six months to organise.

According to a report in ANI, a source familiar with the situation said that when the SRK and Salman sequence for Pathaan was prepared, the producers "realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that's the biggest USP for audiences." According to the story, it took the writer, Adi, and Maneesh six months to draught and create Pathaan's entry in Tiger's chronology. Every aspect of this shoot has been organised with the goal of providing audiences with a spectacle as well as full-on paisa vasool amusement.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh creates record; defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist