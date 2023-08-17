Rohit Roy alleges Salman Khan of bodyshaming him, callin him 'fat cow'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohit Roy stated that Salman Khan's remark about him being a 'fat cow' inspired him to physically improve his figure.
     

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 7:53 PM IST

    Rohit Roy has worked in a variety of films and television shows during the course of his two-decade career. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on his early career and explained how superstar Salman Khan inspired him to become in shape. Rohit alleged that when he was 46-years-old and had gained some weight, Salman told him that he looked like a "fat cow" and would not be hired.In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rohit revealed that his career had struck a snag at one point when he was neither getting decent work nor being content with his parts.

    When Rohit and Salman Khan met at the Celebrity Cricket League in Ahmedabad, he expressed his frustration. "I had gained a lot of weight and was getting frustrated because nothing was working out." I expressed my dissatisfaction to Salman. I'm doing everything I can, but nothing is happening, and he looked at me and said, "You look like a fat cow, and I wouldn't give you any work," he added.

    However, Rohit also stated that Salman's words inspired him to improve himself. "Everything he shared with me that day resulted in my complete physical metamorphosis." I was 45-46 when I determined that I wanted to be the sexiest 50-year-old before I turned 50, and it occurred. He stated that you must either be like this or continue fighting. "It's not that I looked bad, but he saw that I could be more," the actor remarked.

    Rohit has appeared in a number of films. In the 2017 action-romance film Kaabil, he co-starred alongside Hrithik Roshan. He also appeared in the 2021 film Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Samir Soni. Rohit appeared in the 2022 film Forensic alongside Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai, and Vikrant Massey. The actor was recently a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where he performed well but was ousted due to a physical injury.

