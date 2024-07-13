Kim Kardashian, Khloe at Anant Ambani wedding: 'The Kardashians' fans will see Indian big-fat wedding and more

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are having a great time in India. They rode an autorickshaw in the rain and donned sarees and Indian attire to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

The Kardashian sisters are having a good time in Mumbai, India. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have spent almost 24 hours in the city, enjoying an autorickshaw ride in the rain and attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in exquisite Indian attires. Nita Ambani kindly greeted Kim at Anant Ambani's wedding at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. In a beautiful moment, Nita Ambani was spotted strolling hand in hand with Kim Kardashian and Lorraine Schwartz, demonstrating the event's mix of Indian and worldwide celebrity.

Filming The Kardashians

Kim turned to Instagram Stories on Friday night, sharing a video and photo of herself and Khloe posing in lehenga. She wrote on the picture, “We're just happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India (tricolour emoji).”



Kim mentioned that they are filming for "The Kardashians" in Mumbai, allowing viewers to experience Kim and Khloe's perspective on India. The Kardashians are staying at the historic Taj Colaba and even took a car trip to see local culture.

The Kardashians is a reality television programme based on Kim Kardashian's and her family's real life. It's a relaunch of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ended after 20 seasons in 2021. So far, five seasons of The Kardashians have been published on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar in India. It was also renewed for a sixth season.

Kardashian sisters in Mumbai

Kim wore a shimmering red saree and a matching bralette shirt at the wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son. The midriff-baring blouse's hemline was adorned with tassels, which added to the overall look. Kim arranged her hair in natural-looking waves and accessorised with a diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Khloe chose a golden saree for the occasion. Kim and Khloe were seen escorting Mukesh's wife, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Neeta Ambani, as she entered the event. Nita grasped Kim's hand as she entered the arena.

On Friday, Kim and Khloe went on an autorickshaw trip in India's film city. Khloe released a candid video on Instagram in which the sisters, decorated with traditional tika on their foreheads and clothed in Western style, humorously chronicled their road trip. In the video, Khloe said, "Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India," as the camera captured their animated expressions and the dynamic backdrop of Mumbai's urban landscape.

International celebs such as WWE Champion John Cena, singer Rema, former UK prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, and Samsung Electronics executive chairman Jay Lee attended Anant and Radhika's star-studded wedding. The wedding is taking hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Latest Videos