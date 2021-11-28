Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage: Mother of four dates Pete Davidson; Ye, says 'she is still my wife'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was recently seen dating Pete Davidson in LA, and on the other hand, Kanye West wants to restore his family with Kim and their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

It is reported that things are getting really serious between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Yes, both are now allegedly seen having fun date nights in and around California and New York. According to reports, Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently went on a date and were in a playful mood.

People reported that Davidson and Kim enjoyed a date in an Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Both Kim and Pete arrived holding hands, and it was an amazing date night.

According to the Insider, Kim and Pete were sitting very close, and the reality TV star kept giggling. Pete looked happy and ordered a lot of food for them; they shared pasta dishes.

Pete had his arms around Kim and they were reportedly very flirty. The report says that Kim was delighted and she had her best time. A few weeks ago, a source close to Kardashian told E! News that they are officially dating. Post that, Kanye stated at Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row. He admitted that he had made blunders during his marriage, wasn't a good partner, and did unacceptable things.

Ye (Kanye West) also said that God would help him get back together with Kim and his children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. The rapper said, "If the enemy can separate Kimye (Kim and Kanye), there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok." "But when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation," said West.

Earlier, during Revolt TV's Drink Champs show, Kanye verified that he hasn't divorced the Kim Kardashians. "She's still my wife, there ain't no paperwork," West said.