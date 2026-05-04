Kiara Advani took to Instagram to slam media reports that claimed she had requested makers to reduce her intimate scenes with Yash in their upcoming film, 'Toxic.' The actress labelled the reports as 'absolute nonsense.'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani slammed the media reports claiming that she asked for her intimate scenes to be reduced in her upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.' Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a screenshot of a media report which claims "Kiara Advani requests makers to tone down bold scenes with Yash in Toxic." Reacting to the reports, the actress tagged the reports and called them "absolute nonsense."

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About 'Toxic' Movie

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. 'Toxic' features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash.

'Toxic' Release Date Postponed

The makers of the movie recently announced that the release date of the movie has been postponed and it will not arrive in theatres on June 4, 2026. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was first slated for a March 19 release before being moved to June 4. The new release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

According to the makers, the latest decision comes after the film was showcased at CinemaCon, where it reportedly received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives.

In a detailed statement, actor-producer Yash stated that the enthusiasm from international buyers at CinemaCon reaffirmed their belief that the film deserves to reach audiences on the biggest possible scale. "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide," a part of the statement read.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions. (ANI)