Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say

    Kanye West alleges that former US President Donald Trump insulted ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the "mother of his children," during their meeting.

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Kanye West recently published the first video for his 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter. In the video, the rapper described his chat with former US President Donald Trump. Ye discusses what transpired during his meeting with Trump at the former president's club in the video dubbed "Mar-a-Lago Debrief."

    The video features Kanye saying Trump's alleged offensive words towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The video depicts a meeting where West asked Trump to run as his vice president in 2024. 

    Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this

    According to the New York Post, Trump, who has already declared his third bid for the presidency—sneered at the thought of serving as Kanye West's vice president before bringing up Alice Johnson, a lady in her 60s whose sentence he reduced in 2016 following pressure from Kim Kardashian.

    Further talking about his meeting with Trump, Kanye says, "He basically gave me this would-be mob-esque kinda story, talking to some kid from the South Side of Chicago trying to sound mobby or whatever. He goes into the story about all that he went through to get Alex Johnson out of jail but he didn’t do it for Kim but he did for me. But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [expletive] and you can tell her I said that. And I was thinking like that’s the mother of my children." 

    Also Read: Amber Heard tops 2022 Google's most-searched celebrity list

    The alleged insult made by Trump towards Kardashian has been censored in the video posted by Kanye.

    In the wake of his role in the antisemitic scandal, Kanye has declared his intention to run for president. The rapper was previously banned from Twitter for spreading anti-Semitic content. The rapper recently expressed his regret for his "death con 3" tweet during an interview with Piers Morgan. Ye, though, said he was "absolutely not" remorseful for posting the tweet when the presenter questioned him. The musician later asserted that he "doesn't believe" in antisemitism on October 15.

    Kim posted a statement on her Instagram following Kanye's antisemitic statements, reading, "Hate speech is never acceptable or justified. I demand that the awful acts of violence and offensive remarks directed at the Jewish community cease right away."

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal first wedding anniversary: Here's how the star couple will celebrate their special day RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 1st wedding anniversary: Here's how the couple will celebrate their special day

    RIP Vikram Gokhale: Bollywood stars, politicians pay tributes to the late veteran actor - adt

    RIP Vikram Gokhale: Bollywood stars, politicians pay tributes to the late veteran actor

    Amber Heard tops 2022 Google most searched celebrity list Johnny Depp takes 2nd position see full list gcw

    Amber Heard tops 2022 Google's most-searched celebrity list; Johnny Depp takes 2nd position

    Recent Stories

    5 superfoods to get rid of constipation in winter

    5 superfoods to get rid of constipation in winter

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Huge opportunity for India,' says PM Modi on G20 presidency AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Huge opportunity for India,' says PM Modi on G20 presidency

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi goes on 'biker mode' in Madhya Pradesh; watch video AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi goes on 'biker mode' in Madhya Pradesh; watch video

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon