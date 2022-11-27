Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say

Kanye West alleges that former US President Donald Trump insulted ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the "mother of his children," during their meeting.

Kanye West recently published the first video for his 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter. In the video, the rapper described his chat with former US President Donald Trump. Ye discusses what transpired during his meeting with Trump at the former president's club in the video dubbed "Mar-a-Lago Debrief."

The video features Kanye saying Trump's alleged offensive words towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The video depicts a meeting where West asked Trump to run as his vice president in 2024.

According to the New York Post, Trump, who has already declared his third bid for the presidency—sneered at the thought of serving as Kanye West's vice president before bringing up Alice Johnson, a lady in her 60s whose sentence he reduced in 2016 following pressure from Kim Kardashian.

Further talking about his meeting with Trump, Kanye says, "He basically gave me this would-be mob-esque kinda story, talking to some kid from the South Side of Chicago trying to sound mobby or whatever. He goes into the story about all that he went through to get Alex Johnson out of jail but he didn’t do it for Kim but he did for me. But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [expletive] and you can tell her I said that. And I was thinking like that’s the mother of my children."

The alleged insult made by Trump towards Kardashian has been censored in the video posted by Kanye.

In the wake of his role in the antisemitic scandal, Kanye has declared his intention to run for president. The rapper was previously banned from Twitter for spreading anti-Semitic content. The rapper recently expressed his regret for his "death con 3" tweet during an interview with Piers Morgan. Ye, though, said he was "absolutely not" remorseful for posting the tweet when the presenter questioned him. The musician later asserted that he "doesn't believe" in antisemitism on October 15.

Kim posted a statement on her Instagram following Kanye's antisemitic statements, reading, "Hate speech is never acceptable or justified. I demand that the awful acts of violence and offensive remarks directed at the Jewish community cease right away."