Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra celebrate Christmas with 'Shershaah' special decoration; see pictures

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to share a video featuring her and Sidharth's Christmas tree, adorned with a unique Shershaah reference, adding a special touch to their festive celebrations. Read on...

As the holiday season approaches, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are embracing the festive spirit with grandeur, marking their inaugural Christmas celebration as a couple. Offering a sneak peek into their festive decor, Kiara recently shared a glimpse of their splendidly adorned Christmas tree. What makes their decorations even more special is the inclusion of a Shershaah-themed ornament, serving as a poignant tribute to both their love and the film.

On December 17, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to treat fans to an adorable video via her Instagram stories. The video showcased their first Christmas tree adorned with distinctive elements, including a specially crafted bunting. It featured a still from the movie Shershaah, portraying Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani together, with a heart embellishing the reverse side.

The meticulously decorated tree boasted a festive array of ornaments, including a red reindeer, Santa Claus figurines, dangling gifts, baubles, and various other decorative items. The personalized touch of the Shershaah ornament added a sentimental touch to their holiday celebrations.

Notably, the love story between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani began to flourish while working together on the sets of Shershaah. After a courtship that spanned several years, the couple culminated their romantic journey with a splendid wedding ceremony. The intimate yet opulent nuptials took place at the enchanting Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, marking the union of the two actors on February 7 of the current year.

In her most recent cinematic endeavor, Kiara Advani graced the screen in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, where she portrayed the titular character alongside Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, the film showcased her versatility as an actress. Looking ahead, Kiara is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming film Game Changer, where she shares the screen with South star Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for an exciting venture in Rohit Shetty's debut web project, Indian Police Force. This anticipated show, featuring stellar performances from Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles, promises to be a captivating addition to the world of digital entertainment. As the festive season unfolds, the couple's heartfelt celebrations and cinematic endeavors add an extra layer of joy to the holiday spirit.

