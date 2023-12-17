Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Alia Bhatt opens up about dealing with separation anxiety from Raha; reveals her nickname

    During an 'Ask Me Anything' session, Alia Bhatt discussed coping with anxiety and divulged adorable nicknames she affectionately uses for her cherished daughter, Raha. Additionally, she provided insights into her favorite cuisine and preferred travel destinations.

    Alia Bhatt has openly declared her deep affection for her daughter, Raha, often delighting her followers with glimpses into their everyday life. This Sunday morning, the acclaimed actress engaged in an enchanting session of 'Ask Me Anything' on her Instagram, inviting fans to pose questions and responding with a delightful blend of candor and humor.

    During this interactive session on December 17, Alia graciously answered inquiries, including one about the endearing nicknames she has affectionately bestowed upon her daughter, Raha Kapoor. She revealed, “Rahu, Rara, Lollipop (to name a few),” showing the playful and affectionate terms she uses for her little one.

    As the discussion unfolded, the inevitable topic of separation anxiety emerged, prompting a question about Alia's emotions when distanced from her beloved daughter. In her characteristic honesty, Alia shared, “It's never easy leaving her. But I guess that’ll take a while to change. Knowing she’s with family even when I’m away makes me feel less guilty somehow.”

    Answering to another query about how she deals with anxiety she wrote, "We all have certain things that might trigger our anxiety - for example I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over.. but it took me a long while to understand that.. so prior to any of these moments I just try and be aware of it and if it’s too much I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel. Trying to control how you feel sometimes does more harm than good. Also speak to someone who you can trust! It helps!”

    In addition to this, numerous inquiries about Alia's personal life, such as her preferred cuisine, favorite travel destinations, and recent photos, were posed, all of which she graciously and modestly responded to. Take a look:

    This insight into Alia Bhatt's personal journey as a mother provides a heartfelt glimpse into the challenges and joys of balancing a thriving career with the demands of motherhood.

