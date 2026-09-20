The title track of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is out. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song reflects director Sooraj Barjatya’s signature family-centric filmmaking style.

The title track of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari starrer 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is finally out. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, the song beautifully captures Sooraj Barjatya’s signature style of filmmaking, reflecting the warmth, emotions, and family-centric essence that define the movie.

The song is centred around the marriage of Ayushmann and Sharvari in the film, travelling through the family meeting and other rituals. Himesh Reshamiya shared the song on his Instagram handle. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ddgw5yWJzV3/?hl=en

Sooraj Barjatya's Return and Revival of 'Prem'

The film marks Barjatya's return to direction after his critically acclaimed 'Uunchai,' for which he won the National Award for Best Director. Known for his signature family-centric storytelling, the director is set to revisit one of his most beloved cinematic elements, the character of Prem.

"With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Rajshri's beloved character - Prem - makes a return to the big screen after 12 years," the makers noted.

Khurrana will step into the iconic role for the first time, bringing his interpretation to a character long associated with the Rajshri banner. Sharvari, cast opposite him, will also be seen sharing screen space with Khurrana for the first time.

Musical Collaboration and Expectations

The film also reunites Barjatya with composer Himesh Reshammiya after their previous collaboration on 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. Music remains a crucial element in Barjatya's cinema, and the makers highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating that expectations are high for another memorable soundtrack.