Actor Anupam Kher admitted that he was surprised by the "recall value" of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' after he shared the updates of the movie's sequel. While talking to ANI, the actor expressed surprise at the movie's immense recall value and global celebration after announcing it on social media.

Kher on Global Fan Celebration

"I did not know the movie had such a huge recall value. As soon as I announced it on my social media, people are celebrating it all over the world, and I have never seen a movie being celebrated in such a way. It broke a special kind of cliche of Indian cinema and became so popular. This movie will surely get a good response and it will also be fun to watch. The movie will be released this year itself," said Anupam Kher.

Original Cast Reunites

The actor recently announced a schedule wrap of the film 'Khosla ka Ghosla 2'. In a special nod to the project, Kher shared a video featuring glimpses from the film's sets, showcasing the actor in his beloved character, 'Khosla'. Joining the frame were his co-stars Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass - the ones who portrayed the iconic Khosla family in the first film. Actor Tara Sharma, who was a part of the original film, also joined the cast for the upcoming sequel. Boman Irani, who will reprise his character as Khurana, also featured in the video.

About the 2006 Cult Classic

The original film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a cult favourite for its light-hearted story and strong performances. The film talked about issues like property scams and family conflicts in a simple yet funny way. Apart from Kher, the film featured Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Tara Sharma in key roles.

Kher's Recent Directorial Project

Prior to 'Khosla ka Ghosla 2', the actor directed his second film, 'Tanvi The Great', which starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. The film recently joined the list of 201 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards. (ANI)