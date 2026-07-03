Former cricketer S Sreesanth shared a fun video on Instagram with actor Vivek Oberoi. The two were seen jamming to the song 'Aye Udi Udi Udi' from Saathiya. Sreesanth also praised the actor. Vivek is set to appear in the film 'Spirit'.

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth on Friday dropped a fun video on Instagram, showcasing his heartwarming bond with actor Vivek Oberoi. The clip showed Sreesanth and Vivek Oberoi jamming to the latter's hit song, Aye Udi Udi Udi from Saathiya, during a car ride.

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In his caption, Sreesanth also heaped praise on Vivek, saying he is a wonderful human being. "@vivekoberoi such an amazing time with my brother ..thanks a lot for such beautiful memories Bhaii..ur such an inspirational and wonderful human being..love and respect always," he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaTQo6JMHJm/?hl=en

Vivek Oberoi's upcoming project

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek will be seen in a pivotal role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', which also stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The much-anticipated project is set to hit cinemas worldwide on March 5, 2027,

Earlier in February, the makers dropped a new poster of the film, showing Vivek Oberoi in a never-before-seen avatar, commanding a powerful screen presence. The actor can be seen dressed in a dark robe, paired with a pair of sunglasses. He also holds a sword while exuding a confident, menacing aura. Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.