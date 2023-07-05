KH233 Teaser: Kamal Hassan's upcoming political film with H Vinoth calls for action against system

Kamal Hassan took to Twitter and shared the announcement, writing in the caption, "And it begins... #RKFI52 #KH233 #RISEtoRULE". The film is also produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner along with R. Mahendran.

It was previously believed that Pa Ranjith and Kamal Haasan will collaborate on a movie. The movie appears to have been postponed, though. After the H. Vinoth movie, Haasan and Mani Ratnam will work together on KH234, which features music by AR Rahman. The two Ajith movies Valimai and Thunivu, on the other hand, were directed back-to-back by H. Vinoth. Both films made a lot of money at the box office, but not all moviegoers were pleased. These two films lacked the director's signature style, which was known for producing high-caliber films like Theeran Adhigaram Ondru and Sadhuranga Vettai. With Haasan's movie, fans are hopeful Vinoth would return with a bang.

According to rumours, Mahesh Narayanan would work with Kamal Haasan on his upcoming project. After finishing Indian 2, Kamal Haasan will reveal his upcoming movie. He had previously stated that they would collaborate on a new project with filmmaker Pa Ranjith. Additionally, there were rumours circulating that Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj will work together on a new film.

