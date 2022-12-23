KGF Chapter 2 star Yash opens up on the remarkable success of the Kannada film globally

In a recent interview with a renowned entertainment publication, the pan-Indian superstar Yash who gained global recognition with his superb performance as Rocky in KGF: Chapter 2, which became one of the biggest hits in 2022 talked about the unprecedented success of the Kannada blockbuster and also much more.

Kannada actor Yash gained pan-Indian popularity after the release of his film KGF and its sequel KGF 2. The film also starred Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and several others in pivotal roles. Interestingly, the sequel, KGF Chapter 2, became one of the most successful films of this year.

The kind of global wave that Yash has created with his mega-blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 is commendable since he has shaken the Bollywood industry by breaking box office records on a pan-India level. When the superstar introduced to the audience the world of Rocky Bhai in the second instalment, he has conquered the hearts of the audience with his massive action entertainer. With a gigantic opening of 54 crores in Hindi, KGF 2 remains the biggest Hindi film opener ever in the history of Indian cinema.

The audience and the pan-Indian superstar Yash's fans are awaiting his forthcoming film announcement, titled #Yash19. As Rocking star Yash’s rugged and action avatar went on to spread quickly like wild fire across the masses, they have certainly typecasted him to deliver more of such action entertainers. So what goes on in his mind after achieving this humongous success? Recently, in a sit-down interview with a leading entertainment publication, Yash revealed, "Lot of people ask me, what do you do now, what can you do (post-KGF success). I said what do you think. If this is the ultimate (the success of KGF and box office numbers), maybe it is for you or someone else. I am not somebody who is going to say that, I must encash this success, establish myself and relax now."

Yash added, "I am not somebody who is build for administration. I am somebody who is there to conquer much more. I will do something which gives me excitement. It is okay if I die fighting, but I will be somebody who will be fighting for something that excites me."

Yash has given the biggest blockbuster of the year with KGF: Chapter 2. The global box office records have crossed 1250 crores. Due to his hard work, efforts, and conviction, Yash has put the Kannada film industry on the world map.