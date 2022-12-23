Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF Chapter 2 star Yash opens up on the remarkable success of the Kannada film globally

    In a recent interview with a renowned entertainment publication, the pan-Indian superstar Yash who gained global recognition with his superb performance as Rocky in KGF: Chapter 2, which became one of the biggest hits in 2022 talked about the unprecedented success of the Kannada blockbuster and also much more.
     

    KGF Chapter 2 star Yash opens up on the remarkable success of the Kannada film globally vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 5:08 PM IST

    Kannada actor Yash gained pan-Indian popularity after the release of his film KGF and its sequel KGF 2. The film also starred Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and several others in pivotal roles. Interestingly, the sequel, KGF Chapter 2, became one of the most successful films of this year. 

    The kind of global wave that Yash has created with his mega-blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 is commendable since he has shaken the Bollywood industry by breaking box office records on a pan-India level. When the superstar introduced to the audience the world of Rocky Bhai in the second instalment, he has conquered the hearts of the audience with his massive action entertainer. With a gigantic opening of 54 crores in Hindi, KGF 2 remains the biggest Hindi film opener ever in the history of Indian cinema.

    ALSO READ: 'Respect Bollywood': KGF Chapter 2 star Yash tells Kannadigas not to mock other film industries

    The audience and the pan-Indian superstar Yash's fans are awaiting his forthcoming film announcement, titled #Yash19. As Rocking star Yash’s rugged and action avatar went on to spread quickly like wild fire across the masses, they have certainly typecasted him to deliver more of such action entertainers. So what goes on in his mind after achieving this humongous success? Recently, in a sit-down interview with a leading entertainment publication, Yash revealed, "Lot of people ask me, what do you do now, what can you do (post-KGF success). I said what do you think. If this is the ultimate (the success of KGF and box office numbers), maybe it is for you or someone else. I am not somebody who is going to say that, I must encash this success, establish myself and relax now."

    Yash added, "I am not somebody who is build for administration. I am somebody who is there to conquer much more. I will do something which gives me excitement. It is okay if I die fighting, but I will be somebody who will be fighting for something that excites me."

    ALSO READ: Cirkus Review: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh's film, call it 'misfit outdated story' - READ

    Yash has given the biggest blockbuster of the year with KGF: Chapter 2. The global box office records have crossed 1250 crores. Due to his hard work, efforts, and conviction, Yash has put the Kannada film industry on the world map.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Five times Salman Khan proved he is the best host on television with Bigg Boss vma

    Five times Salman Khan proved he is the best host on television with Bigg Boss

    Cirkus Review: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh's film, call it 'misfit outdated story' - READ vma

    Cirkus Review: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh's film, call it 'misfit outdated story' - READ

    'Woh comeback nahi ho raha tha': Honey Singh talks about failing to make comeback in music industry vma

    'Woh comeback nahi ho raha tha': Honey Singh talks about failing to make comeback in music industry

    'Hope we do not get complacent like Hindi cinema': SS Rajamouli warns the South industry vma

    'Hope we do not get complacent like Hindi cinema': SS Rajamouli warns the South industry

    'Respect Bollywood': KGF Chapter 2 star Yash tells Kannada not to mock other film industries

    'Respect Bollywood': KGF Chapter 2 star Yash tells Kannadigas not to mock other film industries

    Recent Stories

    Kerala likely to get its first international cricket stadium soon

    Kerala likely to get its first international cricket stadium soon

    JEE Advanced 2023 schedule out Registration from April 30 exam on June 4 details here gcw

    JEE Advanced 2023 schedule out! Registration from April 30, exam on June 4

    Aviation Ministry issues COVID-19 guidelines for random testing; check details - adt

    Aviation Ministry issues COVID-19 guidelines for random testing; check details

    Shraddha murder case: Delhi court allows Police to obtain Aaftab Poonawala voice sample AJR

    Shraddha murder case: Delhi court allows Police to obtain Aaftab Poonawala voice sample

    Five times Salman Khan proved he is the best host on television with Bigg Boss vma

    Five times Salman Khan proved he is the best host on television with Bigg Boss

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon