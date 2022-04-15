Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue

    An Instagram video shows Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul lip-syncing KGF Chapter 2's 'violence violence' dialogue.

    India, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    The much-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash was released in theatres worldwide. On its first day, the picture shattered multiple box office records. The film has been released on 4,400 theatres in North India and 10,000 screens globally. For the previous several days, KGF: Chapter 2 has created a buzz on digital media, and many individuals have developed material around and around the film, which is going insanely viral on social media.

    One such video was recently shared on the Internet by Tanzanian content producer Kili Paul, who is well-known in India for lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood tunes. In the most recent Instagram video, Kili Paul is dressed in a black suit and a white shirt instead of his traditional Masaai attire. The video shows him acting out a scene from the film KGF: Chapter 2.  

    The social media influencer is perfectly lip-synced to viral ‘violence violence’ dialogue. Kili pretends to fight with his sister Neema Paul while saying the dialogue in the video, who regularly appears in his videos. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    KGF: Chapter 1 was a huge blockbuster and has given the south Indian film industry and  ‘Rocking Star’ Yash a substantial reputation worldwide. After three years, KGF chapter 2 has taken the nation by storm; Yash fans love seeing their favourite Rocky Bhai setting the screens on fire. Many theatres try their best to accommodate max shows for KGF: Chapter 2. The film is successfully running all over the world.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and has garnered over 2.3 million views and 474k likes. Take a look.

