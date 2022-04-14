After Vijay's Beast, now Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and more

Yes, you read that correctly and it is 'sad' that Yash's latest film KGF 2 has been released on a few known piracy-based websites.

After several postponements, the sequel to the hit film KGF 1, the second part KGF: Chapter 2, was released on Thursday, April 14. As predicted, the film drew a lot of attention due to the buzz it generated amongst the global public. The film was released today, amid celebrations across India.



Holidays and festivals across India, such as Puthandu (Tamil Nadu), Vishu (Kerala), Bihu (Assam), Poila Baisakh (West Bengali) and Baisakhi (Punjab), might give a kick start to Yash's KGF 2. The entertainer's first-weekend box office take is also expected to establish new records.

Sadly the film has also become the most recent victim of piracy. Yes, Yash's KGF 2 has been released on a few known piracy-based websites. The current development may potentially influence it's smooth running in theatres, impacting its box office collection.

A few admirers, fans and followers of Yash who saw the infamous internet activities started sharing the news. Many people have also asked netizens not to support piracy in any way and to encourage virtuous viewing.