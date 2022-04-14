Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Vijay's Beast, now Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and more

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

    Yes, you read that correctly and it is 'sad' that Yash's latest film KGF 2 has been released on a few known piracy-based websites.

    After several postponements, the sequel to the hit film KGF 1, the second part KGF: Chapter 2, was released on Thursday, April 14. As predicted, the film drew a lot of attention due to the buzz it generated amongst the global public. The film was released today, amid celebrations across India. 
     

    Holidays and festivals across India, such as Puthandu (Tamil Nadu), Vishu (Kerala), Bihu (Assam), Poila Baisakh (West Bengali) and Baisakhi (Punjab), might give a kick start to Yash's KGF 2. The entertainer's first-weekend box office take is also expected to establish new records.

    Sadly the film has also become the most recent victim of piracy. Yes, Yash's KGF 2 has been released on a few known piracy-based websites. The current development may potentially influence it's smooth running in theatres, impacting its box office collection. Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2: Reporter slams Yash in public, later actor says sorry (Watch)

    A few admirers, fans and followers of Yash who saw the infamous internet activities started sharing the news. Many people have also asked netizens not to support piracy in any way and to encourage virtuous viewing. Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai'

    Well, KGF 2 is not the first Kannada film, a few days ago, late actor, Puneeth Rajkumar's James, was also leaked online. KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 has Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist, and Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon appear in the main roles in the film.

    (Note: Asianet Newsable does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)

