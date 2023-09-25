KG George's hand written note to fan goes viral on internet

A veteran film director KG George has passed away at the age of 77. He breathed his last at an old age home in Kakkanad on Sunday.

Kerala's cinematic world mourns the loss of a legendary figure, as veteran film director KG George has passed away at the age of 77. He breathed his last at an old age home in Kakkanad on Sunday.

KG George's talent and dedication were recognised on numerous occasions, including Kerala State Film Awards for his exceptional works such as 'Yavanika,' 'Swapnadanam,' 'Adaminte Vaariyellu,' and 'Irakal.' In 2016, he was honoured with the prestigious JC Daniel Award, a testament to his lifelong and remarkable contributions to Malayalam cinema.

KJ Siju, a travel writer, film critic, and film columnist based in Kochi, is among the countless fans of the late filmmaker KG George. Siju shares a deep emotional connection with the world of cinema and has built a career as a freelance film critic. However, what sets him apart is a remarkable treasure that would likely make most film enthusiasts envious.

Following the news of George's passing, KJ Siju took to social media to pay his respects to the renowned filmmaker. He shared a cherished possession that holds immense sentimental value—an intricately preserved handwritten letter from KG George dating back more than three decades.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Siju revealed the precious handwritten letter he received from KG George in 1989. He reminisced about that era when communication with celebrities wasn't as accessible as it is today, with messaging systems and direct interactions being far less common. Holding a reply postcard from your beloved celebrity was a coveted addition to one's collection in those times. With pride, Siju emphasized that KG George had personally written to him on that memorable day.

George is the founder and chairman of the Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA).

He was born in Thiruvalla as the eldest son of Samuel and Annamma on May 24, 1945. After graduating in political science from Changanassery NSS College, he completed the film-directing course at Pune Film Institute.