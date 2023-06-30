Kevin Spacey's Londol trial: Prosecutor claims actor to be sexual bully

Jurors have already been told that Kevin Spacey is a "sexual bully" who hits other men. The American actor is going through a sexual assault trial in London and is currently being held accountable for 12 charges in a British court that relate to accusations brought against him by four individuals between 2001 and 2013.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew said in her opening statement: Spacey is “a man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable — a sexual bully,”. Adding to this, she also said: “His preferred method of assault is, it appears, to grab aggressively other men in the crotch.”Despite not knowing one another, the four men who have accused Spacey of sexual assault all "had the misfortune to attract" him, she said. In a British court, the American actor is being tried on 12 counts stemming from allegations made by four men between 2001 and 2013. On Friday, he arrived to hear the opening day of testimony in London's Southwark Crown Court. The 63-year-old allegedly disputed all of the accusations, and his lawyer said they contained "many damned lies", the BBC reported.

Spacey, 63, has entered a not guilty plea to a dozen counts, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and encouraging unwanted penetrative intercourse. Patrick Gibbs, the defence attorney, stated that Spacey denied all claims of extramarital affairs and urged the jury to consider this question as they considered the evidence. While serving as the director of the Old Vic theatre in London from 2004 to 2015, the American actor spent a lot of time there. The trial's claims against Mr. Spacey, who was referred to by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, were laid out by prosecutor Christine Agnew in the opening statement. He is a very well-known performer who has garnered a number of accolades, Miss Agnew told the jury. He also allegedly abuses other males sexually, according to the prosecutors.

THE COMPLAINTS: (AS REPORTED BY THE BBC)

Prior to the alleged assaults, the first accuser said that the actor had made him uncomfortable by speaking "openly about his sexuality" to him from the moment they first met.

At a business gathering in 2005, the actor was allegedly seized "with such force it was painful" by the second complainant, who said Mr. Spacey "simply laughed" when he pulled the actor away.

According to the prosecution, the third complainant—the first of the group to expose Mr. Spacey to police—met the actor at the Old Vic theatre and approached him for mentoring. They shared a drink in the pub and then returned to Mr Spacey's flat. The actor was allegedly performing a sex act on the complainant when he woke up, according to the prosecution.

The fourth complainant first met Mr Spacey in the Oxfordshire pub where he worked, and later that night, he ran into the actor in a different bar that he had previously informed the actor he would be visiting. After a group returned to the actor's lodging, the complainant claims Mr. Spacey repeatedly grabbed his leg and subsequently instructed him to "be cool" when the actor attempted to kiss his neck.

Gibbs claimed the charges were made "a long time ago," that certain details had been "made up or twisted," and that others had been "deliberately exaggerated." Mr. Spacey has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, appearing in the first five seasons of Netflix's House of Cards and earning two Oscars for his roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

