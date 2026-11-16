Marvel boss Kevin Feige celebrates 25 years of storytelling as the Avengers and X-Men finally unite for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which features writing contributions from Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, arriving in theaters December 18.

Kevin Feige Celebrates 25 Years of Marvel and Avengers X-Men Crossover

Los Angeles [US], November 16 (ANI): Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is celebrating 25 years of Marvel history, reflecting on bringing the Avengers and X-Men together. In a recent interview, Feige said, “You see interviews of Hugh Jackman 15, 20 years ago saying, ‘People say it’s impossible, but maybe someday the X-Men and the Avengers can all get together.’ It just felt right. It just felt like the fun way to culminate a quarter-century of storytelling,” as quoted by Variety. It is worth mentioning that Jackman’s influence on the upcoming ‘Avengers’ film does not stop with old interviews, but also with his contributions to screenwriting credits. Fans were quick to spot the screenwriting credits for ‘Doomsday’, which lists both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman among the 10 writers who contributed to the movie, Variety stated.

In another moment which brings the ‘Avengers’ and ‘X-Men’ together, Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier will also return for his final film role in ‘Doomsday’. “Stewart made his debut as Professor X in the 2000s ‘X-Men,’ where he embodied the composure, class and wisdom of the beloved telepathic mutant and mentor of the X-Men. For more than 25 years, he brought a gravitas and profundity to the [character] … He returned to the role once more with 2026’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ his final on-screen appearance,” Marvel Studios wrote in tribute. Meanwhile, anticipation is building for 'Avengers: Doomsday', which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had earlier unveiled the first details of Infinity Vision, a new premium theatrical format, at CinemaCon, according to Variety. The film will also feature Sir Ian McKellen, returning as Magneto, with the actor having hinted at the destruction of New Jersey in the upcoming story. Alongside Downey and McKellen, the cast includes actors from Marvel's 2025 releases 'The Fantastic Four' and 'Thunderbolts', as well as franchise veterans Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Simu Liu, according to People. 'Avengers: Doomsday' is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18. (ANI)