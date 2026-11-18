Dia Mirza has sparked curiosity with her cryptic remarks about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'offensive character'. While fans wonder about a possible fallout, others suspect a promotional strategy behind the post.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has sparked curiosity on social media after sharing a cryptic post seemingly directed at actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her remarks, which included phrases like 'Na Baat Karne Ki Tameez' and described a character as 'offensive', have left fans wondering whether there is a real disagreement between the two or something else is happening behind the scenes.

Dia Mirza's Cryptic Post About Nawazuddin Siddiqui Goes Viral

A post shared by Dia Mirza has caught the attention of social media users after Nawazuddin Siddiqui was tagged in it. The actress reportedly used strong words while describing an 'offensive character', with references to a lack of basic manners and being a nightmare to work with.

The choice of words immediately caught people's attention, with many wondering whether Dia was sharing her personal experience of working with the actor. However, the use of the word 'character' has also raised questions about whether the remarks are actually about a fictional role.

Neither a personal fallout nor an actual disagreement between the two has been established so far.

Fans Suspect Upcoming Project Promotion

Meanwhile, social media users have come up with another possible explanation for the unusual post. Several Reddit users believe the exchange could be part of a promotional strategy for an upcoming film, series or advertisement featuring the two actors.

Some users pointed out that Dia specifically referred to an 'offensive character' instead of directly criticising Nawazuddin as a person. Others suggested that tagging the actor in such a post could be an attempt to generate curiosity around a project.

The discussion has sparked mixed reactions, with some users calling it a clever promotional strategy while others feel such tactics can unnecessarily create confusion.

For now, there is no confirmed clarification establishing whether the post is part of a promotional campaign or a genuine criticism. Fans will have to wait for more details to understand what is actually behind Dia Mirza's cryptic remarks.