Superstar Mohanlal cast his vote in the Kerala Assembly elections at a school in Nemom. He shared a selfie showing his inked finger on X, urging citizens to participate and fulfil their democratic responsibility in the high-stakes polls.

Superstar Mohanlal on Thursday cast his vote in the ongoing Kerala Legislative Assembly elections and urged citizens to fulfil their democratic responsibility.

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Mohanlal's Call to Action

Sharing a selfie from his car, the actor displayed the indelible ink mark on his index finger and called on voters across the state to participate. The actor voted at a school in the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram. "Done my part. Your turn, Keralam go vote!" he wrote on his official X handle, encouraging people to exercise their franchise.

Done my part. Your turn, Keralam go vote! pic.twitter.com/zZNJdhdKQC — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 9, 2026

The post, shared on polling day, quickly gained traction online, drawing strong engagement from fans and social media users who echoed his call for higher voter participation.

High-Stakes Election Sees Steady Turnout

Polling for the high-stakes election began at 7 am across all 140 constituencies in Kerala. According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout stood at 33.28 per cent till 11 AM, with steady participation reported from multiple regions.

Voter Statistics and Arrangements

The southern state has over 2.69 crore registered voters, including 1.38 crore women and 1.31 crore men, along with 277 voters in the third gender category. Around 4.24 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19 are casting their ballots, while more than 2 lakh voters are above 85 years of age.

To facilitate smooth polling, authorities have established 30,471 polling stations and deployed approximately 1.46 lakh trained personnel. Security has been intensified across the state, with more than 1,200 police teams active on the ground.

Key Political Contest

The election is widely viewed as a closely watched contest between the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), seeking a third consecutive term, and the United Democratic Front (UDF), aiming for a return to power. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)