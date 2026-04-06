Keanu Reeves advises aspiring actors to respect colleagues, a sentiment echoed by Cameron Diaz who also noted fame's unpredictability. Co-star Matt Bomer added the importance of having grounding friends for support through ups and downs.

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has offered candid and impactful advice for aspiring actors, stressing the importance of humility and respect in the film industry, according to E! News. During an interview with E! News, Reeves, who boasts a career spanning over three decades, shared his straightforward mantra for those looking to make it big in Hollywood. Reeves said during the interaction with journalist Will Marfuggi, while promoting his upcoming film alongside co-stars Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer, "....go to work and respect who you're working with until they prove they don't get your respect."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Perspectives from Co-stars on Fame and Friendship

Diaz agreed with Reeves' perspective, adding that such advice applies beyond the entertainment industry. "Yeah. That's life," she remarked, reflecting on her own journey in Hollywood. The 'Charlie's Angels' star also pointed out the unpredictability of fame, saying, "There's no handbook or manual on being famous. You gotta just make it your own--you don't know what it's gonna be."

She further encouraged young actors to seek guidance from those they admire, according to E! News. "Also, there's reaching out to other people that you admire, the way that they do it and asking them for some advice," she added.

"I would say if you're lucky like Reef, surround yourself with friends and keep your friends who maybe knew you before as well if you can," Matt advised, "who can really ground you and who are gonna be there by your side through the good and the bad and the ups and downs of it all.", according to E! News.

About the Upcoming Film 'Outcome'

Reeves, widely known for his role in the John Wick franchise, currently stars in the upcoming film Outcome, directed by Jonah Hill. The film follows actor Reef Hawke, played by Reeves, who is forced to confront his past mistakes amid a blackmail plot.

The film also marks a reunion between Reeves and Diaz, who previously starred together in the 1996 film Feeling Minnesota, according to E! News. Outcome is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 10. (ANI)