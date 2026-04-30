KD The Devil X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Dhruva Sarja Starrer Action Drama. The film has been positioned as an action-driven narrative centered around its titular character in a period setting.

KD The Devil X Review: The Kannada film KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, opened in cinemas on April 30, 2026. The action drama, directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, began with early showings in numerous cities, with the first audience reactions emerging online shortly after.

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As with most significant releases, people who saw the early programs turned to X to share their initial thoughts. These posts, which include instant reactions rather than lengthy critiques, are often shared and debated. While they provide an early indication of how the picture is being received, they do not constitute comprehensive reviews. A more complete picture of the film's reaction is expected to emerge over the opening day and subsequent days, as reviewers post longer reviews and more people watch it.

Here are some first responses published online by viewers who saw the film's first showing.

KD: The Devil's Cast and Crew

Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi, who appears in a dance scene, and Sudeepa, who is said to make a cameo, are among the ensemble cast members in KD: The Devil.

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The film's technical staff comprises music composer Arjun Janya, cinematographer William David, and editor Sanketh Achar. The project was executed on a large scale, with contributions from multiple departments, including art director Mohan B Kere, action directors Ravi Varma, Raam-Lakshman, Mass Madhu, and Narasimha, choreographers Raju Sundaram, Jani Master, Nagesh V Reddy, Bhajarangi Mohan, Bhushan, and Rahul, and a visual effects team led by Nirmal Kumar and Sanketh Achar.

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The film has been marketed as an action-packed story centred on its titular figure in a historical setting. With its theatrical release already underway, the focus is moving to how the picture fares in its early days.

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With audience comments still emerging online, KD: The Devil starts its first box office period. Trade analysts are likely to closely monitor its success over the opening weekend, especially given the project's scale and the presence of a multi-star ensemble. As more people see the film in the following days, a better picture of its response is expected to emerge from both audience comments and critical evaluations.