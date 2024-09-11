Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KBC 16: Cancer survivor contestant Akshay Narang exits show over Rs 25 lakh history question

    Cancer survivor Akshay Narang left KBC 16 after a Rs 25 lakh history question, choosing to exit even though he knew the correct answer.
     

    KBC 16: Cancer survivor contestant Akshay Narang exits show over Rs 25 lakh history question
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    In the latest episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati 16," aired on Tuesday, September 10, contestant Akshay Narang, who has bravely fought cancer, made a notable appearance. Akshay, who hails from New Delhi, secured a prize of Rs 12.5 lakh with the help of his three lifelines. Although he opted to leave the game on the 13th question, worth Rs 25 lakh, his decision was guided by a lack of confidence, even though he was aware of the correct answer.

    The question that made Akshay leave was: "Which state in India is the name of the Earth's geological period, which began about 4000 years ago?" The options were A. Rajasthan, B. Kerala, C. Gujarat, and D. Meghalaya. Akshay guessed Meghalaya but chose to walk away rather than risk losing his winnings. After he exited, host Amitabh Bachchan asked him to reveal his answer, and Akshay confirmed Meghalaya. Amitabh could then share that if Akshay had taken the risk, he would have indeed won Rs 25 lakh, as Meghalaya was the correct answer.

    Despite this, Akshay remained content with his Rs 12.5 lakh prize. During his time on the show, Akshay also opened up about his challenging journey with cancer. Diagnosed in 2018 with a cancerous tumor in his knee, Akshay underwent rigorous treatment for 1–2 years. While recovering at home, he taught himself design, turning his focus toward a new passion during his hospital stays.

    Amitabh Bachchan, 81, offered words of encouragement, empathizing with Akshay’s situation. He reassured Akshay that his struggles were understood and that his achievements on KBC were commendable, despite missing out on college experiences.

    On Wednesday, September 11, after Akshay, a Maharashtra farmer named Mukund Narayan More will occupy the hot seat. Sony TV and SonyLIV both broadcast "Kaun Banega Crorepati 16" live.

