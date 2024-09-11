'My husband finds me sexy' says Kareen Kapoor when asked about ageism and botox

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently discussed ageism and how she never felt compelled to have Botox. The actress stated that she is opposed to changing her look.



Kareena Kapoor's path to self-acceptance and sincerity exemplifies her graceful approach to ageing. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, the actor advocated for natural beauty and proudly resisted attempts to change her image.

Kareena, 44, refused to cave to the urge to change her looks or pursue youth. “Age is a part of beauty. It’s not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it’s about embracing and loving the age you’re at. I’m 44 and have never felt better. I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that,” she said.

Additionally, the actor’s self-assured approach to ageing and body confidence has always been unwavering. “From the beginning, I was confident that my talent and dedication would ensure I continued to get work. I took care of myself, stayed fit, and focused on being the best version of myself,” Kareena added.

Kareena Kapoor's enthusiasm for acting extends beyond her celebrity status. With a strong regard for her family's acting tradition, she has always sought to balance success with tough parts that demonstrate her range as an actor.

“My goal has always been to be recognised as a serious actor, not just a star. While being a star is great, I’ve always been driven by the desire to take on challenging roles. Coming from a family with a rich acting legacy—my grandfather (Raj Kapoor), Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and my sister Karisma—I wanted to prove that I could combine being a star with being a serious actor. Whether it was the commercial success of Jab We Met or the intense drama of Udta Punjab, (2018) I’ve always sought roles that push my boundaries and showcase my versatility,” she said.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders. The movie will release in theatres on September 13. The film's cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

