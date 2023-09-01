Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KBC 15 gets its first Rs 1 crore winner, Amitabh Bachchan asks Rs 7 crore question; watch video

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has got its first ever crorepati! The first competitor in the current season to attempt the final Rs 7 crore question is Jaskaran from Punjab.
     

    KBC 15 gets its first Rs 1 crore winner, Amitabh Bachchan asks Rs 7 crore question; watch video ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    This season's first crorepati has been announced after 13 days of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15! The first participant to win Rs 1 crore on KBC 15 is Jaskaran from Punjab, according to a new trailer for the quiz-based reality show. Amitabh Bachchan, the host, is seen asking him the last question for Rs. 7 lakh. On September 4 and 5, at 9:00 p.m., Sony Entertainment Television will broadcast the episodes with Jaskaran.

    ALSO READ: Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star

    Jaskaran is shown earning the coveted Rs 1 crore sum on KBC 15 in a new ad that was shared on Sony Entertainment Television's official Instagram account. "Paar kar har mushkil Punjab ke chhote se gaon Khalra se aaye Jaskaran pahunch chuke hain iss khel ke sabse bade â17 crore ke sawaal par," said the post's caption. On the 4th and 5th of September, Somvaar-Mangalvaar raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par (sic), Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati will air.

    Amitabh Bachchan announces that Jaskaran has won Rs 1 crore at the beginning of the advertisement. The next presentation is a video on the contestant's private life. He is a resident of a Punjabi small-town community. He claims to be one of the few graduates from the region in the video. He is likewise getting ready for the UPSC entrance test. The final Rs. 7 crore query from Big B to Jaskaran is asked in the promo.

    On Sony TV, "Kaun Banega Crorepati 15" airs Monday through Friday at 9:00 p.m. Additionally, you may watch it on the SonyLIV app. Regarding the format, the show has experienced some revisions. Additionally, there is a device known as "Super Sandook" that enables the contestants to recover any items they might have misplaced throughout the game show. In order to increase audience engagement, the show also includes a second life queue called Double Dip and the component Desh Ka Sawal.

    ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs: 'Love Story' to 'All Too Well', journey through her iconic melodies

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message post bagging 'hit' after super-failure with 'Liger' ATG

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message post bagging 'hit' after super-failure with 'Liger'

    The Marvels: New featurette sees Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau's journey in MCU; Watch VIDEO MSW

    The Marvels: New featurette sees Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau's journey in MCU; Watch VIDEO

    Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star ATG

    Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star

    Kick REVIEW: Is Santhanam's film worth your time and money? Read THIS RBA

    Kick REVIEW: Is Santhanam's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    'What is her merit': Suhana Khan faces flak from netizens for becoming brand ambassador of Tira vma

    'What is her merit': Suhana Khan faces flak from netizens for becoming brand ambassador of Tira

    Recent Stories

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message post bagging 'hit' after super-failure with 'Liger' ATG

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message post bagging 'hit' after super-failure with 'Liger'

    7 creative ways to decorate your home with indoor plants gcw eai

    7 creative ways to decorate your home with indoor plants

    The Marvels: New featurette sees Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau's journey in MCU; Watch VIDEO MSW

    The Marvels: New featurette sees Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau's journey in MCU; Watch VIDEO

    'Alchemy of Souls' to 'Mr Queen': 7 best period K-drama on OTT MSW

    'Alchemy of Souls' to 'Mr Queen': 7 best period K-drama on OTT

    Football Joao Felix eager to secure Barcelona move: Ongoing talks with Atletico Madrid osf

    Joao Felix eager to secure Barcelona move: Ongoing talks with Atletico Madrid

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon