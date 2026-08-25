Singer Aroob Khan's 2020 song 'Gucci' is trending again after actor Ravi Kishan's dance moves to the track went viral. Khan expressed her delight at the revival, thanking Gen-Z, and shared her desire to collaborate with Kishan on a reel.

Singer Aroob Khan's popular 2020 single 'Gucci' is clearly having a second life - thanks to an unexpected internet moment from actor and politician Ravi Kishan. The song recently resurfaced across social media after Ravi Kishan's dance moves on the track sparked a wave of reels, memes and fan-made videos.

Aroob Khan's Delightful Reaction

For Aroob Khan, the revival has been as surprising as it has been gratifying. Speaking to ANI, she expressed much delight and shared, "I am very happy right now because seeing your song get revived after so many years is, of course, a blessing from God," Khan said, adding that she was excited to see the "creative reels" being made around the song. She also thanked the young listeners for its unlikely resurgence, adding, "I would love to thank Gen-Z for it."

Aroob revealed how she initially spotted the song's reappearance on her Instagram Explore feed, only to later find an outpouring of messages from fans, friends, and family. Family members, friends and even people she had not spoken to in a long time began sending her reels using the song. The turning point, she said, came when she saw Ravi Kishan's reel and the memes that followed. "That was something ethereal. It felt very good," she shared.

Hopes for a Collaboration

Aroob Khan, who also expressed a wish to collaborate with Ravi Kishan and recreate the viral 'Gucci' moment, shared that she actually dedicated the song to the actor and received a thumbs-up.

"I would definitely like to make a reel with him. I would love it if we could make something together. I also posted a reel on my Instagram which says that I officially handed over my song to Ravi Kishan ji and he liked that reel. He has been watching the reels. I would love it if we could make something together," she said.

Reflecting on Music's Longevity

Reflecting on the resurgence of songs in the current remix culture, Aroob shared how older songs often carried a sense of originality, authenticity and emotion that can be difficult to reproduce through remixes. "You cannot put an expiry date on any kind of music. I feel the songs which used to come out earlier had a lot of originality, authenticity, and were filled with emotions. In the last few years, that has changed as people are not able to connect properly with your music or the remixes. Some like party music, some like emotional music, and some like the old songs only," she explained.

Ravi Kishan's Social Media Moment

Notably, Ravi Kishan has been having quite a moment on social media. From his old videos to his latest interviews, several clips featuring the actor-politician have been making their way across Instagram and other platforms. His signature Gucci step has also returned to the spotlight, with many people recreating the dance move. (ANI)