Taapsee Pannu gears up for her new film 'Gandhari', where she plays a mother searching for her missing daughter. She believes a mother's courage has no limits. The film, also starring Ishwak Singh, is described as a layered thriller by Kanika Dhillon.

Actor Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of her film 'Gandhari', which is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. On Tuesday, Taapsee, co-star Ishwak Singh, and Kanika stepped out to promote their film, which revolves around a desperate mother named Bani who navigates a dangerous criminal underworld to rescue her missing daughter.

Taapsee Pannu on a Mother's Limitless Courage

Speaking with ANI, Taapsee shared, "I have read about instances in newspapers where mothers have fought to save their children. I don't know how they find the courage to fight animals, sometimes even much more powerful ones. But these are real incidents. When her child is in danger, I don't think a mother has any boundaries in her mind."

She added, "I don't think any mother would ever think, 'If something happens to my child, I won't be able to do more than this.' I believe she would put everything she has her strength, courage and even her life into protecting her child."

'Gandhari' a 'Layered Film' with Thrills and Emotion

Kanika Dhillon described 'Gandhari' as a "layered film." "Gandhari is a very layered film. It has a thrill, it has a story that will make you keep guessing. It also has an emotion.And the world created in this film was designed to be mysterious in itself, with an atmosphere that keeps the audience intrigued and curious," she added.

Ishwak Singh on Tapping into Parental Grief

Ishwak Singh said, "I am not a father in real life, so I have never experienced that emotion. But through this film, whatever I experienced was very special. What does it mean to lose your child? What does that grief feel like? That was something I found very interesting, especially because we are talking about a pair. My relationship with her character was such that whenever I would see her or take care of her, I could feel her pain."

'Gandhari' premieres on Netflix on September 3. (ANI)