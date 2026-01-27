A family dispute involving Kannada actress Kavya Gowda has escalated into police complaints over a ₹100 crore joint family property in Bengaluru’s KR Puram. Both sides have accused each other following a heated altercation.

The ongoing family dispute involving Radha Ramana serial actress Kavya Gowda has now escalated to the police station, following serious allegations and counter-allegations from both sides. The conflict centres around a joint family property in Bengaluru’s KR Puram, reportedly valued at nearly ₹100 crore. After Kavya Gowda filed a police complaint against her sister-in-law and her relatives, a counter-complaint was lodged, bringing the internal family feud into the public domain.

What Really Happened?

Kavya Gowda resides in a large joint family house in KR Puram. She is married to businessman Somashekhar, who lives on the same property along with his elder brother Nandish and sister-in-law Prema. According to accounts shared by the family, tensions have been simmering for several years and allegedly escalated into a physical altercation on January 26. The dispute reportedly involved Prema, her sister Priya, and her father Ravikumar.

Following the incident, Kavya Gowda filed a police complaint against Ravikumar, Priya, and Prema. In response, Prema approached the police with a counter-complaint, presenting her version of events.

Prema’s Version of Events

Speaking to the media, Prema, wife of Nandish, explained the family dynamics and the circumstances that led to the clash. She said that she and her husband have been married for several years and live in the same house as Somashekhar and Kavya Gowda, but on a separate floor.

“Our house is very large. We do not even see each other on a daily basis. Due to privacy concerns, both families live on different floors,” Prema said. She added that the house has two separate kitchens—one used by her and her mother-in-law, and the other by Kavya Gowda.

Prema alleged that the conflict escalated when one of Kavya Gowda’s workers entered her kitchen area.

“When I questioned this, they created a scene and abused us, asking us to leave the house,” she claimed. She further stated that the property was built by her father-in-law and not with Kavya Gowda’s money.

Allegations of Abuse and Harassment

Prema made serious allegations, claiming that she was verbally abused and physically assaulted during the altercation. She alleged that slippers were thrown at her and accused Kavya Gowda of repeatedly using abusive language.

She also claimed that during her absence from the city, the key to her floor was taken without permission, her belongings went missing, and a photoshoot was conducted on her floor. Prema said she had earlier filed a complaint regarding this matter at the Banaswadi police station.

In a more disturbing allegation, Prema accused Somashekhar of misbehaving with her sister during the altercation. She further claimed that she was pushed during the scuffle, resulting in her taali (mangalsutra) being snatched.

“I have not recovered the taali; only the chain remains,” she said, adding that she remained silent earlier to protect her father-in-law’s reputation.

Prema’s Father Speaks Out

Prema’s father Ravikumar stated that the dispute is primarily over property and has been ongoing for the past three years.

“These fights did not begin recently. Kavya Gowda has been pressuring my daughter to vacate the house since her marriage,” he alleged.

He added that a temporary house was being constructed for Prema and Nandish, and that their father-in-law had asked them to stay in the main house until it was ready. Ravikumar claimed that the January 26 incident occurred when Kavya Gowda allegedly confronted Prema and demanded that she vacate the house.

About the Property and Family Background

The disputed property belongs to Revanna, Kavya Gowda’s father-in-law and a former corporator and gram panchayat president. According to Ravikumar, Revanna took nearly 16 years to build the palace-like house, which is now estimated to be worth around ₹100 crore.

Police have registered complaints from both sides and are continuing their investigation. Further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.