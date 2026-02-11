Katy Perry's winter-themed Instagram photos with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau have sparked a social media buzz. The 'intimate' album and a restaurant photo captioned 'let love be the revolution' have fueled relationship speculation.

Singer Katy Perry's latest post with former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has been creating a buzz on social media. On Instagram, Katy Perry shared a winter-inspired photo series that fans have described as tthe duo's most intimate look so far. Shared by Perry, the holiday-themed album featured the pair in matching black outfits amid snowy mountain scenery, fueling discussion about their relationship and its growing visibility in the public eye.

In another photo, in black and white, Perry was seen sitting with Trudeau at a restaurant. While sharing the picture, the singer wrote, "let love be the revolution." https://www.instagram.com/p/DUlpAXkAXpG/?

Relationship History

Trudeau and Perry made their first public appearance as a couple on October 25 in Paris for Perry's birthday. The couple was first spotted together in July during a walk with their dogs in Canada.

Speaking to People, a source shared that Trudeau had "been pursuing" the singer since their Montreal dates. "He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful," the source added. Besides being spotted together, Trudeau also attended Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre, reported People. (ANI)