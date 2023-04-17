Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katy Perry is Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's big fan; here's what she did in her during LIVE concert

    Katy Perry surprised fans during her performance by bringing out rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West and Selena Gomez's sister on stage.

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 9:22 AM IST

    Katy Perry has made news again after bringing out a surprise visitor during her last performance: North West, the oldest daughter of rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The 'Roar' singer, about to go on a tour after a long sabbatical, gave her concerts a new twist by teaming with young family members of prominent personalities.

    Perry asked North West and Selena Gomez's sister to join her on stage during a charity event for her Firework Foundation. The little ladies, evidently ecstatic, demonstrated their abilities by turning cartwheels and cheering each other on. To the crowd's amazement, Perry confessed that she was a North West's TikTok channel fan.

    North West has gained popularity for her music videos and online presence and inherited her family's flair for the spotlight. Kim Kardashian is known for allowing her children to experiment and acquire experience, and North West has recently developed a strong interest in music.

    Not only did North West get a taste of the spotlight during Perry's performance. Paris Hilton and Sia were also present to lend their support and cheer on the young girls. Fans on social media reacted positively to the new partnerships, praising Perry for her originality and willingness to experiment.

    Katy Perry returns to the stage after a 5-year hiatus with new and thrilling performances.
    The 'Roar' singer hasn't been on tour in over five years, but she's kept busy with her PLAY residency at Las Vegas' Resort World. Her decision to work with young family members demonstrates her dedication to keeping her performances fresh and entertaining for her audience.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 9:22 AM IST
