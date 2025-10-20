Katy Perry brings smiles and joy to young fans battling serious illnesses during her Lifetimes Tour. Watch how the pop superstar made their day unforgettable with a heartwarming backstage meet

Pop star Katy Perry has again gone above and beyond her philanthropy by brightening the faces of young fans with serious illnesses. On October 13, 2025, during the London stop of her Lifetimes Tour at The O2, Perry spent time with nine critically ill children, creating memories they will never forget with both kids and families.

Katy Perry Brings Joy to Young Fans

The special meeting took place backstage before Perry performed, and these children have waited for her arrival in their colorful clothing. Perry took her time learning each child's name, interests, and age, making them feel valued and seen as people when meeting them. She took photos with the children and engaged lively talks, encouraging them ahead of her show.

Joyful Day Beyond Hospital Rooms

This experience will be a rare experience for many of these children to return to where they can be children again without the medical treatment or confines of hospital rooms. One mother told, "They could have a one day, when they weren't just patients worrying about next treatment. This will stay with us forever."

Florrie Bark: Early Young Advocacy

One of them includes Florrie Bark, a 9-year-old cancer patient who created the charity Born to be Fab to help children that fight cancer. "I want to say a massive thank you to Katy for that beautiful day because it will really always have a positive effect on Florrie and the rest of the kids," says her mother.

Katy Perry's Ongoing Children Philanthropy

This is just part of what Perry does in charity works, along with her joint work with the Firework Foundation to provide arts education to underserved youth; through initiatives such as Camp Firework-the creative program-the foundation inspires and empowers middle school youth.