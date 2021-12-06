Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Families of bride-groom start leaving for Rajasthan (Watch)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding celebrations are all set to begin from tomorrow, December 7, and the couple's families have started leaving for the great-grand venue.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's destination wedding is one of the most talked-about topics in the country currently. According to the source, the wedding festivities will start from 7th to 9th with cocktail dinner, sangeet, Mehendi, Haldi, followed by the marriage ceremony held at the Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort of Barwara, Rajasthan.

Last night, the bride-to-be and her mother were spotted entering Vicky’s apartment looking stunning in a white ruffle saree and open hair. She donned a matching silver work strappy blouse with on-point makeup. Her mother Suzanne Turquotte, was in a green salwar suit.

Today, early morning, we saw videos and pictures coming from Katrina's house. The actresses' staff members loading their luggage in her SUV car makes us believe that Katrina and her family will leave for Rajasthan anytime soon.

It is reported that the couple (Katrina and Vicky) will fly by private plane to avoid public and media madness. Yesterday, we learned that Katrina and Vicky would be taking their 7 pheras inside a royal mandap made out of glass, just like some fairytale.

Katrina’s dear friend and fitness trainer, Jasmin Karachiwala will be present at the wedding. Dr Jewel Gamadia, a holistic celebrity expert, will also be part of the grand celebrations. We have also learned that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have confirmed to attend Katrina Kaif's wedding.

It is said that post the wedding celebrations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will leave for Ranthambore on December 10 for a small honeymoon. The report suggests that the security outside the resort and airport has been beefed up.

